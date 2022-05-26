Democrats Look to Women Voters to Save Their Bacon in the Midterms

As the party in power, Democrats face a structural disadvantage going into the midterms and are widely expected to lose one or both chambers of Congress. The truism that elections are determined by turnout is a cliché for a reason: If women voters turn out for Democrats, it can turn the tide in the party’s favor. “Women voters are going to be the deciding margin,” said Celinda Lake, a longtime Democratic pollster. “Turnout of the base is a real issue for Democrats right now. Right now, the Republicans are pretty energized. The Trump voters are supercharged, but the Democrats are lagging behind.”

Polling suggests dire news for Democrats. A recent poll by the Women & Politics Institute at American University and the Barbara Lee Family Foundation found that women are increasingly disengaged with politics and disillusioned with political leaders. Forty-one percent of women surveyed said that they were tuned out from politics, an increase of 12 percentage points from last year, with a higher percentage for women of color and women under age 40. Fifty-three percent of women said that elected officials have let people down and not produced the results people want.

If disappointment with President Joe Biden translates to apathy among women voters, that will likely compound Democrats’ woes. A May poll by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst found that Biden’s approval rating was 37 percent among women surveyed, compared to 53 percent in April 2021. A poll by Quinnipiac University released last week had Biden’s approval rating at 39 percent among women. The Quinnipiac poll also found that only 34 percent of women approved of the job Democrats were doing in Congress; only 46 percent of women said they wanted to see Democrats keep control of the House in the midterm elections; and 48 percent want to see Democrats maintain control of the Senate. (Among white women, a majority wanted to see Republicans take control of the House and Senate.)