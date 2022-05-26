Republicans Return to “Hardening” Schools as Their Solution to Shootings

Such a program already exists, to an extent: the Texas School Marshals Program, which was created in the wake of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. That program allows teachers and administrators to act as “school marshals,” entitled to carry firearms after completing 80 hours of a training course conducted by a law enforcement academy. (Reuters reports that the Texas State Teachers Association has opposed the program, arguing that the focus should be on taking guns out of schools.)

“Bringing more guns into schools makes schools more dangerous and does nothing to shield our students and educators from gun violence. We need fewer guns in schools, not more. Teachers should be teaching, not acting as armed security guards,” National Education Association president Becky Pringle said in a statement following the shooting. Pringle and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, are expected to protest the opening of the National Rifle Association convention in Houston this weekend, The New York Times reported.

in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a high school in 2018, the Texas legislature passed multiple bills aimed at hardening schools and expanding mental health resources. “We’re all going to go back and look at both exactly what was passed, any shortcoming in what was passed, [and] any shortcoming in implementation,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday.