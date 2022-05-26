Republicans Return to “Hardening” Schools as Their Solution to Shootings

The idea of hardening school security was met with some interest by Republicans in Congress on Thursday. “If individual school districts want to train the teachers to use firearms in that situation, then I think that’s something they can consider. We definitely need to harden the soft targets,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told reporters. “That means you can’t just walk into the building willy nilly.”

Details around the shooting on Tuesday remain murky; there was an armed security officer at the school, but law enforcement officials offered conflicting information about whether he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. An official said on Thursday that the shooter entered the school unobstructed. Parents on scene were so upset with police for not interceding on their childrens’ behalf that they had to be prevented from charging the school themselves, the Associated Press reported.

Cruz argued in favor of installing bulletproof doors and windows at schools. “Have one door into and out of the school and have that one door, armed police officers at that door,” Cruz argued on Fox News.