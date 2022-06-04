An Idea for Democrats: Reboot ACORN

As The American Prospect’s Harold Meyerson wrote, one year after ACORN’s demise, it wasn’t as if community organizing died as a result of O’Keefe’s actions, but the combination of a decline in unions and ACORN quitting the scene led to liberal grassroots organizing losing a lot of cohesion. “ACORN’s decomposition still leaves many community organizations in the field,” wrote Meyerson, but they were a comparatively “balkanized lot.” Meyerson also fingered Democrats for being “complicit in their own decline” for their “failure to defend ACORN.”

Describing their actions as a “failure to defend” the organization is putting it kindly. As The Huffington Post’s Zachary D. Carter and Arthur Delaney reported, it was the Democratic-controlled Senate and House that passed the first votes to defund ACORN. “Democrats don’t like to talk about that vote,” Carter and Delaney reported in 2018: “Several told HuffPost they didn’t remember how they voted or why they voted the way they did, other than to note the vote occurred amid a rash of scandalous ACORN headlines.” As Representative Raul Grijalva, who didn’t join the Democratic Party’s rush to judgment, recalled, “Democrats panicked and felt like they had to be a part of that.”

The “panic” isn’t completely inexplicable: O’Keefe’s brand of ratfuckery was novel, tailor-made for the emerging social media landscape, and it caught the political class off guard. What’s less easy to explain is why Democrats have been averse to rebuilding this kind of ground-level organizing since, and getting their own “armies” of activists ready to confront the GOP’s very public efforts. As Micah Sifry wrote for The New Republic back in 2017, one of the most painful legacies of the Obama era is that they allowed their own two-million-strong organizer base to wither and die instead of being put to work. (That Obama has spent his political capital creating podcasts with Bruce Springsteen and not returning to his community organizing roots, it must be said, was also a dreadful miscalculation.)