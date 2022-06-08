The Supreme Court Keeps Chipping Away at Your Constitutional Rights

Alongside these activities, Boule worked as a paid confidential informant for Immigration and Custom Enforcement, as well as Customs and Border Protection, in the 2000s. His tips helped federal agents make numerous arrests; they reportedly compensated him with more than $60,000 over the years. (Boule did not provide refunds to guests whom he had turned in.) The events that led to his Supreme Court case began in 2014, when Erik Egbert, a CBP agent at the time who was aware of Boule’s informant history, ran into Boule while he was shopping in Blaine. Egbert questioned him about recent and upcoming guests at his inn. Boule told him he had a guest from Turkey on his way to stay there who had flown to Seattle from New York.

According to court records, Egbert grew suspicious of the traveler because he could think of “no legitimate reason a person would travel from Turkey to stay at a run-down bed-and-breakfast on the border in Blaine.” (This is slightly unfair to Blaine, which, among other things, is great for bird-watching.) The agent then shadowed the inn until the guest arrived. Egbert crossed onto Boule’s property, and Boule interposed himself between the guest, who was in a car, and the agent. Egbert then shoved Boule, who was in his midsixties at the time, against the car before physically lifting him up and throwing him to the ground. Boule landed on his shoulder and hip and later sought medical care for his injuries. Each of the men summoned more agents and Egbert’s supervisor. They quickly concluded that the Turkish guest was present in the country lawfully.

“Boule complained to Agent Egbert’s superiors about the incident and filed an administrative claim with CBP, which allegedly prompted Agent Egbert to retaliate against Boule,” Sotomayor recounted in her dissent. “Agent Egbert contacted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Social Security Administration, the Washington State Department of Licensing, and the Whatcom County Assessor’s Office, asking them to investigate Boule’s business. These agencies did so, but none found that Boule had done anything wrong. Boule paid over $5,000 to his accountant to assist him in responding to the IRS’ tax audit.”