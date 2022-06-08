The Supreme Court Keeps Chipping Away at Your Constitutional Rights

While not much is left of Bivens, it still technically remains on the books as a vague shadow of itself. Thomas’s majority opinion noted that Bivens “has had no shortage of detractors,” citing dissenting opinions by past justices (and one by himself), and said the court would not reach the same conclusion today on implied causes of action that it did in 1971. But he also surmised that it was not necessary to overturn Bivens to resolve Boule’s case. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a separate concurring opinion where he effectively argued that the court should have finished the job. “In fairness to future litigants and our lower court colleagues, we should not hold out that kind of false hope, and in the process invite still more protracted litigation destined to yield nothing,” he wrote. Even those who disagree with Gorsuch might at least appreciate his relative straightforwardness and candor on the matter.

Wednesday’s ruling only underscores the court’s commitment to closing off pathways for Americans to seek vindication for wrongs committed against them in the federal courts. You may recall that I mentioned Section 1983 earlier when discussing violations of rights by state and local officials. The Supreme Court has also rendered that promise increasingly hollow in recent years with its doctrine of qualified immunity, which often protects cops—other civil servants too, technically, but usually cops—for all but the most obvious violations of rights.

So here’s the state of play: When Congress is silent on a cause of action, as in Bivens, the Supreme Court reads any implied one narrowly to the point of uselessness—and might just scrap it altogether if you somehow succeed. And when Congress actually does create a cause of action like Section 1983 so you can seek remedies when your rights are violated, the Supreme Court sews together a doctrine from scraps of precedents to make it harder, if not impossible, for you to prevail. A Martian who flies to Earth, lands at a law school campus in a flying saucer, and reads the latest rulings could be forgiven for thinking that the justices’ job is to prevent these cases from being filed instead of hearing them.