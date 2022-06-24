Inflation Is Scrambling Joe Biden’s Brain

The White House’s definition of “everything possible to bring the price of energy down” is strangely limited. As I wrote last week, Biden’s halfhearted denunciation of oil industry profits hasn’t been accompanied by any threats of actual action, like state intervention in refinery operations, or even support for a windfall tax on profits. And the White House has been noticeably reticent so far to discuss some of the easiest and most direct policies for helping ease consumers’ pain: reducing demand for oil by expanding non-car transit use and other policies that could reduce gallons burned and time behind the wheel. These and more sweeping changes could improve quality of life for millions. One key constituency’s opposed, though: oil companies themselves, whose main worry about high gas prices is that they’ll start to cut into gas demand. In response to Biden’s letter to refiners last week, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth chided the administration for its frankly minimal steps towards more constrained energy use in transportation. “We live in a world,” he said, where “the stated policy of the U.S. government is to reduce demand for the products that refiners produce,” citing fuel efficiency standards. Like nearly all of his colleagues, Wirth also just wants Biden to say nicer things about the industry.

Decades of folk wisdom in the Democratic party hold that any talk of reducing fuel use is political suicide—that Jimmy Carter’s greatest political gaffe was telling Americans to put on a sweater.

So far the biggest defender of the gas tax holiday—who’s also downplaying demand reduction—has been State Department energy advisor Amos Hochstein, the former fossil fuel executive and longtime Biden confidant on all things oil and gas. Speaking with Bloomberg Thursday, Hochstein said the administration was doing it all it could on that front through the bipartisan infrastructure law’s $210 billion in spending for mass transit. “We’d like to put the investments to work. That’s what President Biden has been offering all along,” he said. Notably, just 20 percent of 80 percent of the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s spending on transportation—the single biggest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions—is for mass transit. The rest is for highways, meaning the bill could actually raise emissions.

Hochstein isn’t wrong about mass transit being a great way to reduce oil demand, of course. But there’s also much lower hanging fruit that the White House has so far ignored. In a report for the Center for Public Enterprise, Paul E. Williams, Yakov Feygin and Chirag Lala suggest much faster-acting ways to reduce oil dependence: a fare holiday for buses and trains; helping transit infrastructure get built faster; encouraging work from home and carpools; and a national speed limit.

