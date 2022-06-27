America Is Backsliding, and All of Us Will Pay for It

Until Friday, the U.S. had more permissive abortion policies than other advanced international democracies. Roe became law when abortion was still illegal in West Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Spain, and Belgium. Most of our peer nations still don’t permit abortion on demand much past the first 12 weeks, whereas, until Friday, the U.S. permitted them up to the twenty-third week. To the evangelical mind, we were Sodom and Gomorrah.

Now we’re more Catholic than the pope. Literally! Vatican City is ruled by canon law, not civil law, but as far as civil authorities are concerned abortion is legal there. You’d probably have a hard time finding a hospital inside Vatican City willing to violate canon law and give you an abortion, but that’s not much of an obstacle. All you have to do is hop on the Metropolitana di Roma and travel two or three stops. If you live in San Antonio and you want to get an abortion, you’ll be looking at an eight-hour drive west on I-10 to the New Mexican border. You can maybe shave an hour off and take I-35 north to Oklahoma instead, but only if you can show that your unborn child was the result of rape or incest. What about a three-hour drive south on I-35 to the Mexican border? That’s no good because it gets you to the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, which hasn’t yet legalized abortion as required under a 2021 ruling by the Mexican Supreme Court. In time, though, Americans will probably talk about Mexican abortions the way their midcentury forebears talked about Mexican divorces.

Welcome to a new, diminished America. The seven U.S. states that now ban abortion even in the case of rape or incest have put themselves on par, according to Le Monde, with Côte d’Ivoire, Libya, Uganda, South Sudan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Guatemala, Paraguay, and Venezuela. Not one of these countries is a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the conventional proxy for “advanced industrial democracy.” (Well, OK, one is. Le Monde neglected to include on its list Poland, which is an OECD member. It rolled back abortion rights last year.)