The Gutting of Roe Is the Pinnacle of the Republicans’ Anti-Family Agenda—But Not the End of It

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act did contain a modest expansion of the child tax credit, but when the American Rescue Plan Act expanded the credit further—bringing the benefit to more families and providing convenient monthly payments instead of an annual lump sum—Republicans hardly clamored to continue the expansion and allowed it to expire at the end last year despite its popularity and success. Abortion restrictions will likely lead to an uptick of child poverty; there’s nothing being done in red states to stave off this inevitability at the moment and no reason to believe that will change any time soon. There certainly is a small band of conservatives who are committed to helping young families; they cannot pass laws or direct funding or have much influence over conservatives that do. In most cases, these activists are only interested in continuing doing private, non-governmental work. There’s nothing wrong with that, but these efforts haven’t been sufficient to the task before the Dobbs ruling.



The Republican Party, meanwhile, has shown no interest in helping the women it seeks to force to have children. No red states passed trigger laws that would allocate and direct aid to families affected by the repeal of Roe. No red states had laws on the books that would, say, expand Medicaid the instant Roe was overturned. But this isn’t to say that Republican lawmakers in state legislatures didn’t use their foresight to plan ahead: Many such lawmakers made sure that trigger laws that would imprison women who have abortions or the doctors who perform them were ready to go on Day One. There is a great deal of effort and enthusiasm being paid to these laws—ones that restrict abortions, punish providers and recipients, and vastly expand the surveillance power of the state to punish those who seek them. No energy was spent considering anyone’s well-being until the Republicans became the dog who caught the car.



In a broader sense, you can already discern the real future priorities of the anti-abortion movement, and it has nothing to do with helping ordinary Americans make ends meet. Rather, the reversal of Roe is a model to be returned to and followed anew: Republicans are planning to reload and undo decades of popular progress in matters such as contraception and marriage equality. Rather than get back into governing, they’ll continue to mine the culture war that has raged for the last half century for fresh grievances: You can see conservatives’ energy being spend on the efforts to ban talk of America’s racist past in public schools, as well as the fight to pass discriminatory laws against transgender people. Indeed, Rubio’s legislation is a model here as well—it ostensibly seeks to help young families but mostly succeeds in punishing those with trans children.

