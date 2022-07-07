The New Gun Reform Law Is the Biggest Expansion of Medicaid Since Obamacare

But it’s also the fact that Democrats like Stabenow made it easier. “I didn’t lean in the beginning on emphasizing Medicaid,” she said. “I know it’s Medicaid. He knew it was Medicaid. But we just talked about what should be funding this.… I was trying to get them to see, look, we have this system that works, and everybody loves community health centers.”

The victory for mental health care, on its own, is—in the president’s favorite parlance—“a big fucking deal.” But there’s also an important lesson here for Democrats debating political strategy. “It’s interesting looking back on it, for me. It’s really a case study of doing something big but doing it in a step-by-step way where you could actually get it done,” Stabenow said. “Build the support. Build the advocacy.”

It would be easy to read this as a warning against big, sweeping policy goals—a thumbs-up for incremental change. But today’s incrementalism too often involves advocating for halfway measures as if they were the preferred outcome. Rather, Stabenow’s point is less about which goals to pursue and more about how to pursue them. A universal program of federally funded mental health clinics is a big, sweeping policy goal. Achieving it didn’t mean giving up on the goal itself but identifying the policy lily pads along the way. Instead of all-at-once or not-at-all, Stabenow’s ultimate victory required her to build coalitions to achieve all that was possible in every moment an opportunity arose, hopping from a demonstration project to increasing funding in each Covid package, to being ready to drive for full implementation with the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.