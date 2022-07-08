Wait. Jayland Walker Is to Blame, but Somehow Robert Crimo Isn’t?

These are seemingly unrelated events, but they both embody gun violence. And to Black people, they are related, because we have to worry about the racist white gunman, as we saw in Buffalo, New York, and the gun-wielding police officer. Worse, we have to contend with a right-wing and ideological spin-doctoring that weaves a narrative proclaiming that white, gun-wielding men are not the primary problem, but women, weed, and, well, scary Black people are. This narrative drives fear, division, and an increase in the lethal use of guns.

Laura Ingraham suggested marijuana was to blame for Crimo’s crime spree. During her Fox News monologue, she claimed we were being fed lies about weed being “fine,” after reporting of Crimo’s stoner status. She is not the only conservative media personality to push this narrative. Tucker Carlson threw marijuana into the Crimo mix in his much-covered monologue on the subject. Carlson said, “[Crimo] might not stand out because a lot of young men in America look and act like this guy … and [are] high on government-endorsed weed.” Note the clear attack on policies decriminalizing marijuana. The New York Post also took up the mantle to warn against the unknowns of full marijuana legalization.

There is some research that has suggested a causal link between very long-term use of marijuana and violence. One example is a small study of about 400 boys already in trouble with the law. About 20 of them, who smoked a lot over a 50-year period, exhibited violent behavior, while the others did not. Crimo is 21 years old, and we have no evidence that marijuana was a factor in this shooting, let alone sufficiently long-term evidence to be supported by this study even as a possibility. And, of course, none of this changes the underlying fact that the legal drug of alcohol is often abused by men who batter women and ultimately murder them. We would not accept any defense of battering based on alcohol consumption, so why would we accept weed-smoking as some form of absolution for being a mass shooter?