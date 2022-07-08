Wait. Jayland Walker Is to Blame, but Somehow Robert Crimo Isn’t?

For example, in response to the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, some right-wing media actively drove a “Black-on-Black” crime narrative in defense of Brown’s killing. There is no such phenomenon as “Black-on-Black crime”—most white murders are intraracial, but no one runs around talking about “white-on-white murder.” The “criminals will have guns” argument is a common one. And we know who the criminals are supposed to be. When Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman, was acquitted of the teen’s murder, the defense was all about how scary and dangerous the Skittles-toting, hoodie-wearing teen was. It worked. We should not ignore the Carlson megaphone that stokes a crazy and unfounded fear that is both about white people being “replaced” by immigrants of color and the importance of guns to protect masculinity.

Black people are viewed by police as dangerous and more subject to lethal shootings by law enforcement based on this same embedded stereotype. When a white police officer shot and killed Philando Castile in his car during a routine traffic stop, Castile, a Black man, informed the officer he had a gun and a permit to carry it. The apparently terrified officer killed him anyway. But the National Rifle Association had to be shamed into making a statement about Castile’s right to carry a gun. In fact, in our history, Black people were banned from gun ownership. The Black Panther party, of course, carried guns to protect themselves from the police. There is some evidence that following the election of Donald Trump and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Atlanta, a Black man murdered jogging in a mostly white neighborhood, Black gun ownership jumped. This is a troubling response that arises from the refusal of society to support laws that help Black people’s safety.

If we want to be a safer society, we have to become a more racially just society. We have to be less tolerant of false masculinity, which associates guns with patriotism and patriarchy. White male masculinity is neither in danger nor defined by gun possession. We can’t control what the fearmongering extremists believe. The victims of Robert Crimo should be alive today. So should Jayland Walker. Shame on Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson. Shame on us if we ignore the connection.