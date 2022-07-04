Impunity Had a Great Year at the Supreme Court

The two officers ignored the warning and used their tasers on Olivas, igniting the gasoline. The resulting fire killed Olivas and burned down the family’s home. The family sued the officers for violating the Fourth Amendment by using excessive force against Olivas. When the officers claimed qualified immunity, the district court declined to apply it at first. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals then reversed that decision and said the officers were entitled to immunity, finding that “given the horrendous scene that the officers were facing, involving the immediate potential for the destruction of lives and property, the force used— firing tasers—was not unreasonable or excessive.”

That ruling drew strong criticism from some members of the Fifth Circuit when the entire appellate court later reviewed the ruling and upheld it. The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices also criticized their fellow justices’ refusal to review the case. “According to those allegations, the officers elected to use force knowing that it would directly cause the very outcome they claim to have sought to avoid,” Sotomayor wrote. “That is, to prevent Olivas from lighting himself on fire and burning down the house, the officers tased Olivas just after they were warned that it would light him on fire.” This absurdity apparently did not persuade the other justices to intervene.

Favoring impunity for public officials is not a new phenomenon from the Supreme Court. Most of these cases built upon earlier cases that had previously narrowed Section 1983, Bivens, or other mechanisms for holding officials accountable. But it is worth highlighting after a term where the nature of Americans’ constitutional rights became so widely debated. Americans correctly care a great deal when the Supreme Court defines, expands, or narrows a constitutional right. Another lesson from this term is that equal vigilance is warranted when it comes to ensuring that officials can be held to task for violating those rights when it happens.