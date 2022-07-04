Impunity Had a Great Year at the Supreme Court

There is no single ruling, of course, where the Supreme Court has declared something like, “Government officials should not be held accountable for their actions.” But the justices have come fairly close in the aggregate weight of their rulings, both this term and in previous ones. The result is the steady erosion of Americans’ ability to vindicate themselves in court—and sweeping impunity for those who violate them.

How do Americans respond when a civil servant—usually a cop, but not always—violates one of their constitutional rights? The most obvious step would be to file a lawsuit against them. If the infringer in question was a state or local official, a would-be litigant could theoretically use Section 1983. This Reconstruction-era provision broadly allows lawsuits in federal court against state and local officials who violate a person’s federal constitutional rights in their official capacity. In most cases, when you read about someone suing a cop or a public official on constitutional grounds in federal court, the plaintiff is using Section 1983.

In Vega v. Tekoh, Terence Tekoh tried to use Section 1983 to sue a Los Angeles police officer who had interrogated him without giving him a Miranda warning about allegations that he had inappropriately touched a patient while working as a nurse. While prosecutors then used his un-Mirandized statements against him at trial as evidence, the jury found Tekoh not guilty of sexual assault. Tekoh sued the officer and others for not Mirandizing him before the questioning, which Tekoh’s lawyers described as coercive.