The Hardest Part About Ditching Biden Is Finding His Replacement

"Would you like chicken for dinner or some unnamed hypothetical something that might be better?"



Chicken 26%

Hypothetical unnamed something that might be better 64% https://t.co/ydfej8BagT — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 11, 2022

In the short term, this is a silver lining for Democrats. But it still points to a looming problem down the road: not just the lack of enthusiasm among the Democratic base for their current standard-bearer but the lack of compelling options for president outside of Biden. Kamala Harris is probably the closest thing to an anointed heir, but her fortune is very closely tied to the Biden administration’s success. And she needs Biden to succeed: Her own primary campaign fizzled out too fast to leave many lasting memories, and her recent forays into public communication have only been memorable for the way they ended in Sarah Palin–esque servings of word salad. (There has also been persistent patter in Washington suggesting that she’s not won the affection of Democratic elites, though this says more about the character of those who whisper about her behind closed doors than it does about her.)



Right now, the two closest runners-up from the 2020 Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, share what is arguably Biden’s biggest flaw: They’re old. Sanders is a year older than the president; Warren will be 76—younger, to be fair, than Biden was when he was sworn in—in 2024. Pete Buttigieg has shown aptitude as the administration’s ambassador to Fox News, but there’s little evidence that voters are clamoring for him to be the new face of the party. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar failed to resonate two years ago, and there’s little reason to believe they would now. Julián Castro seems to have been frozen out of the party’s upper echelon. Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s now way, way into cryptocurrency, probably should be frozen out. Michael Bloomberg got murked.



Those outside of the 2020 candidates don’t fare much better. The main prospects are either largely unknown (North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Colorado Governor J.B. Polis) or little known (Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer), or they are known for recent electoral struggles (New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy). Gavin Newsom has a larger profile but is also Gavin Newsom. None seem to have the transformational aura that helped propel Barack Obama to the party’s nomination in 2008; the profiles of Whitmer and Pritzker, in particular, are rising, but they’ve a ways to go before they can garner more enthusiasm than Biden is now. As I argued back in June, there’s little reason at this point to believe that replacing Biden at the top of the ticket is plausible, even if it might be theoretically appealing.

