The Hardest Part About Ditching Biden Is Finding His Replacement

But even if Democrats don’t want to do something as drastic as replace Biden as their nominee, they need to start planning for a future and identifying the next generation of key figures. The party’s leadership is ancient: By 2024, both Biden and Nancy Pelosi will be in their 80s (Pelosi is currently 82). Democrats’ support among young voters is crumbling amid a lack of action on climate change and student loan debt. The party’s bench, particularly in red and purple states, has been decimated by electoral wipeouts in 2010 and 2014; the party’s most dynamic candidates, particularly Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would be anathema to its current leadership and haven’t built the sort of national profile that wins you a presidential nomination. Few other contenders exist at the moment.



There are ways to rectify this and most of them involve getting back out into the hinterlands to reconnect with voters and discover those Democrats who’ve earned their trust. A revival of the “50 state strategy” that was so vital towards winning back Congress in 2006 seems like a great place to start. Democrats can afford to spend more time connecting with voters outside of the urban professional class—the party really should have more to offer rural voters than they do right now. They should also be mindful that a big part of the Obama-era electoral wipeout happened way, way down the ballot: Democrats lost more than 950 state legislative seats during that time. It’s no wonder their bench isn’t as deep as it could be, nor is it surprising that there is a huge absence of fresh faces nearer to the spotlight. Right now, the party is also dominated by stars who are either old or have already served in office: Biden, Pelosi, Sanders, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton—the list goes on.



Democrats are left with problems that compound each other. They are stuck with Joe Biden who, for at least right now, no one seems to be particularly thrilled about. And they’re also stuck with Joe Biden because the gerontocratic elites that have dominated the party for decades haven’t made it a priority to identify the next wave of leaders. Democratic voters say they’d still back Biden in 2024, but it’s abundantly clear that they desperately want to just be excited again. Maybe if they started bringing the future into view alongside Biden, the party could do more than merely slouch into an uncertain 2024.