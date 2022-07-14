Has Elon Musk Already Ruined Twitter?

But the lamentations of Musk’s critics were persistent and not entirely unjustified. The Tesla mogul has, in recent years, trollishly lurched toward the right and grown increasingly erratic (and, perhaps not coincidentally, increasingly online). He has lately taken to routinely offering up vague statements about the need to protect “free speech,” which largely seems to amount to combining less content moderation with restoring the accounts of several banned figures from the far right, including former President Donald Trump. Twitter has never gotten a handle on its harassment problem, and Musk’s one big idea for the platform was basically to make that much worse than it already is. Musk’s own record on free speech, by the way, is appalling: Workers at his other businesses have been fired for criticizing him or for trying to unionize.



The mere fact that the world’s richest man was on the verge of buying the most influential—though far from the largest—social network is its own kind of chaos. Plutocratic control of online platforms is always somewhat concerning. But it was especially alarming that the plutocrat in question is a man with a growing rightward orientation, who is keenly interested in specifically restoring the accounts of authoritarian extremists who earned their bans through repeated violations of the rules. “Musk’s reasons for taking control of Twitter aren’t about free speech,” wrote Greg Bensinger, a member of The New York Times’ editorial board. “It’s about controlling a megaphone. With his legion of fans, Mr. Musk will command a gigantic megaphone and be free to plug his own investments, pooh-pooh sound health regulations, and shout down critics.”



All that being said, the response to Musk’s plans from many corners reached a level of panic that exceeded the stakes. Even before the deal had closed, Musk was depicted as a madman, pouring gasoline everywhere and reaching for a match. We were on the verge of a five-alarm fire in Twitterville. But one thing seemed more or less certain to nearly everyone, except perhaps among Musk’s die-hard stans and right-wing fans: With Musk in charge, there would be carnage. Twitter, as we knew it, would be destroyed. Employees and users alike would flee the wreckage for greener pastures, leaving nothing behind but a passel of right-wingers and Elon himself.

