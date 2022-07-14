Has Elon Musk Already Ruined Twitter?

In a sense, that wreckage has come about, but not in the way Musk’s critics and doomsayers predicted. Three months after Musk launched his gambit, Twitter hasn’t been ruined per se. But it is in a state of shambles. As The New York Times’ Kate Conger and Mike Isaac reported earlier this week, Twitter is now far worse off than it was when Musk agreed to buy it. “With each needling tweet and public taunt, Mr. Musk has eroded trust in the social media company, walloped employee morale, spooked potential advertisers, emphasized its financial difficulties, and spread misinformation about how Twitter operates,” they wrote. Employees are fleeing the firm. Its stock has plummeted. And the company is now suing Musk as he tries to back out of the deal over vague concerns about bots and fake accounts.



This lawsuit may drag on for years in the Delaware Court of Chancery; no one knows what will happen. It could savage Musk’s net worth, forcing him to pay a colossal sum of money to Twitter; or—perhaps the worst-case scenario, at this point—compel him to complete his purchase. Either way, Twitter is likely to emerge the worse for wear.



This should come as no surprise. Musk has spent the last several months on a scorched-earth campaign, publicly denigrating the company and mocking its leaders. More important, however, is the fact that while Twitter is profoundly influential, it has never been particularly profitable. Twitter has lost money in seven of the last nine years; 2022 would have likely been a struggle even without the ongoing feud with Musk. But one reason why Twitter agreed to sell to Musk was because of his irrational exuberance: There aren’t many people who want to buy companies that don’t make much money and don’t have a plausible plan to arrest the downward trend. Musk—who is fanatically obsessed with Twitter and who also happens to have far more money than he knows what to do with; essentially a hobbyist—might be the only person in the world with an interest in owning such a company. Twitter would have been hard-pressed to find a buyer before Musk arrived to put the firm through his unique brand of fresh hell. Now that Musk’s ownership seems profoundly unlikely, it will have a much harder time finding another suitor—the feud with Musk will likely continue to cause its stock price to fluctuate, if not outright tank.

