“Dear White Staffers” Speaks: Inside the Effort to Unionize Capitol Hill

CWU’s organizers say there is nothing stopping Senate staffers from unionizing; but their organizing focus has mostly been in the House, where, in May, Pelosi raised the minimum salary for House staffers to $45,000 per year. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—who has a pay floor of more than $50,000 for staffers in her office—had been quietly leading the policy fight since her freshman term, when she paid interns $15 per hour—kingly wages in a Capitol culture of unpaid internships.

On Tuesday, I asked Ocasio-Cortez why staffer pay was so important to her when she arrived in Congress in 2018. “Because I was poor,” she laughed. “The moment I got here I saw how privileged this place was, from the very top to interns; and the reason for that is the only type of people that can afford to send their child on an unpaid internship are people who are wealthy enough to pay an extra rent to let their kid live in Washington. From the interns to legislative assistants to chiefs of staff … a pay floor allows a diversity of class, diversity of geography, diversity of race and culture to be able to be represented on the Hill, and it allows interns to be able to have the financial possibility of having this experience.”

CWU organizers told me that wage increases in the House will help lift working-class staffers—especially staffers of color—out of poverty; which will, in turn, help offices retain talent. “Congress has long used the fact that it is unpopular to pay themselves more as an excuse for not paying their staffers more,” said a CWU member on the condition of anonymity. “That has changed with the Ocasio-Cortez pay floor.”