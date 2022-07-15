“Dear White Staffers” Speaks: Inside the Effort to Unionize Capitol Hill

DWS named names in Congress, revealing allegations that were shocking in their specificity, but anonymous, about members, including liberal Democrats, being verbally and emotionally abusive to their staffs. Now DWS is building a database with “a handful of volunteers” of stories crowdsourced from Hill staffers about members of Congress, in an effort to spur the unionization movement and make labor history by organizing the Hill.

DWS is thrilled with the progress that’s been made. “Looking back, this year has been the perfect recipe: The Congressional Progressive Staff Association, Latino Rebels, Congressional Workers Union … all came together into this insane, freaklike sequence of events,” said the staffer, who will reveal only that he is a person of color administering the account that has grown to over 91,000 followers on Instagram.

DWS has also become a relied-upon source of accountability and punishment for the bosses in a dark culture of abuse, harassment, and low pay of workers in Congress. When asked if he considers himself a journalist, he said: “I guess like any member of the press, when you’re posting or writing or editing something, you do have to take a level of carefulness with what you’re sharing. There are definitely some things that’ve been submitted where I just didn’t engage with it at all because I felt like it just didn’t fit with the purpose of the account, or it was way too personal, or it seems something was off about it.”