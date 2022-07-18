Democrats Have to Make the 2022 Election About the Republican War on Freedom

When law-abiding and compassionate citizens can be treated like that, we’re headed into police-state territory. And what’s likely coming down the road is far worse. How long will it be before some state, probably Texas, moves this bounty-hunting proposition from merely civil (that is, the bounty hunter can file a suit) to criminal, whereby the four Illinoisans in my above scenario can be arrested? And eventually the mother too? It stands to reason: Once states pass fetal personhood laws, establishing fetuses as full human beings, then abortion will become legal murder, will it not? The mother and all her accomplices can be charged with homicide. Assuming the police in pro-choice Illinois would refuse to make those four arrests, would Texas send state troopers up to Illinois to do the job?

This is not far-fetched. And if the Democrats stand one chance of salvaging these midterms and holding onto their House majority, they will do everything they can to make this election about this and only this. Not abortion rights per se, although abortion rights enjoy broad popular support, so there’s no big downside to defending them; but the massive intrusion into our private lives by a moralistic police state that is backed by only one-third of the country.

That’s the argument: Republicans have taken away the right to choose an abortion—and they are not stopping there, not by a long shot. Right now, Jonathan Mitchell, the lawyer credited (so to speak) with cooking up the bounty-hunter law, is pushing an attack on two medications that help prevent HIV infection. It’s a way to kick down a few doors—to open a new front against the Affordable Care Act and to move against same-sex marriage and the adult right to privacy. After all, once the Supreme Court has overturned a 50-year-old civil right, it’ll overturn other, more recent ones too.