Democrats Have to Make the 2022 Election About the Republican War on Freedom

Let’s face it. As far as elections are concerned, fear motivates better than hope. And unlike right-wing fear-mongering about white first-graders being made to apologize for their race, this fear-mongering will be entirely warranted. If you give Congress to the Republicans, Democrats must say, they’re going to pass a federal fetal personhood law. They will try to make criminals—murderers—of women who get abortions even in states where abortion is legal. No, President Biden won’t sign it. But if they win the White House in 2024, the next president will. And the Supreme Court will side with them. If that doesn’t scare people into voting, and legitimately so, I don’t know what will.

But there is a positive side to the argument, too: In contrast to the above, Democrats should say to voters, if you keep us in the majority in the House and expand our majority in the Senate, in our first month in the new Congress we will pass, and President Biden will sign, a law making abortion a federal right. The House passed such a law last September. A Senate with 52 or 53 Democrats could do the same—provided they agree to kill the filibuster for it. They have to make that commitment ironclad, from Biden to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to every Democratic senator (well, except you know who) and every Senate candidate challenging a GOP incumbent.

They have to do this in a very public and dramatic way. In late September 1994, Newt Gingrich and House Republicans held a huge event on the steps of the Capitol at which they announced, and signed, their Contract with America. Democrats should do something similar this September, with Biden, Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and every congressional Democrat and candidate willing to come, which should be almost all of them.