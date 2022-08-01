The Democrat Who Thinks He Can Win Back Missouri With Populism

The primary is a study in contrasts—Kunce’s disciplined anti-corporate message versus Busch Valentine’s genial generalities. After ducking debates, Busch Valentine has given occasional television interviews that offered an adventurous can-she-get-through-the-next-answer quality. Last Monday, speaking with KMOX in St. Louis, she initially responded to a question about laws banning school discussion of gender identity in the early grades by denouncing “critical race theory,” which is both a right-wing talking point and a subject totally unconnected with the query. As Jeff Smith, a St. Louis-based Democratic lobbyist, put it, referring to another stumbling novice candidate, “She’s Herschel Walker with more money and fewer concussions.”

Democratic hopes in November had initially been buoyed by disgraced, sex scandal–scared former Governor Eric Greitens leading in the GOP polls for the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt. But polls and portents suggest that Greitens is fast fading, with right-wing state Attorney General Eric Schmidt now the favorite to win the GOP primary. Schmidt has his own vulnerabilities, such as his staunch advocacy of a 2011 plan to make St. Louis a hub for trade with China. “If Missouri were a five-point state, Schmidt would be vulnerable,” says Stephen Webber, a former chair of the state Democratic Party who is now the political director for the Missouri AFL-CIO. “But not in a 17-point race.”

Even with daunting odds against the Republicans, Kunce would be an intriguing Senate candidate, assuming he prevails in the primary. What he offers is a different road for the Democrats than that of moderates such as McCaskill and now Busch Valentine. “Kunce may be onto a strategy that pays dividends down the line,” said Daniel Ponder, a political science professor at Drury University. “It might signal a return to Democratic populism.”