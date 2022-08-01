The Democrat Who Thinks He Can Win Back Missouri With Populism

We were sitting outside a coffee shop in what might be the epicenter of Democratic faded dreams—Harry Truman’s hometown of Independence, Missouri, where Kunce now lives. For a century, from 1904 to 2004, Missouri was the nation’s bellwether state, voting with the winning presidential candidate in every election except 1956. But it has been all downhill for Democrats in the last decade, as white non-college-educated voters stampeded over to the Republican side. Even in 2018, a terrible year for the GOP, Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill lost her bid for a third term by more than 100,000 votes. Then Trump romped in Missouri, two years later, by a 15-point margin.

With his populist, anti-corporate arguments, Kunce comes out of the Truman “give them hell” tradition. He strongly resembles Democratic Senate nominees John Fetterman in Pennsylvania and Tim Ryan in Ohio, who have pitched their campaigns around winning back working-class voters. But neither of them boasts Kunce’s military record—he joined the Marines after graduating from the University of Missouri Law School and now holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the reserves.

But first, Kunce has to win Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Missouri against self-funding beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Even though Kunce has raised $4.7 million since he declared for the Senate in March 2021 (more than half in small contributions), he is being outspent by an almost five-to-one margin on television in the closing days before the primary. There have been few public polls: A recent Emerson College survey has Busch Valentine leading Kunce by a 39–35 percent margin, while SurveyUSA implausibly points to a landslide victory for Busch Valentine. But without any recent history of contested Democratic statewide primaries or reliable turnout estimates, polling is about as accurate as a blunderbuss.