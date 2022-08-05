Projecting Strength Abroad Isn’t Simply About Killing Terrorists. It’s About Standing Up to Despots, Too.

My administration will continue to vigilantly monitor and address threats from al Qaeda, no matter where they emanate from. As commander-in-chief, it is my solemn responsibility to make America safe in a dangerous world. The United States did not seek this war against terror. It came to us, and we answered with the same principles and resolve that have shaped us for generation upon generation: to protect the innocent, defend liberty, and keep the light of freedom burning—a beacon for the rest of the entire world. Because this is the great and defining truth about our nation and our people: We do not break. We never give in. We never back down.

Biden is counting on this latest mission to project strength as Democrats head into the midterms. But if Biden is serious about projecting strength in the Middle East, taking out terrorists isn’t enough. He also needs to stand up to the dictators and despots who fuel them.

Just weeks ago, the president returned from a jaunt in the Middle East that saw him dapping Saudi’s Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, who ordered the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. But Biden wasn’t the only American in the region in hot water. Asim Ghafoor, an American citizen, and Khashoggi’s former lawyer, was detained in the Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates on July 16 while on a layover from a family wedding abroad. Ghafoor had been tried and convicted in absentia in the UAE and sentenced to a three-year jail term and an $800,000 over seemingly trumped-up charges of “money laundering” and “tax evasion.” But perhaps Ghafoor’s real crime was that he represented Khashoggi. And beyond just murdering and dismembering the journalist in a Turkish consulate, allies of MBS now want to send a message to his allies. Shut up—or else.