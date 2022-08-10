Congress May Finally Do Right by Afghan Evacuees

The proposed legislation will expand the special immigration visa, or SIV, program to include previously omitted groups which aided the U.S. military, and would establish a task force “to develop and implement a strategy for supporting Afghans outside of the United States who are eligible for SIV status and require the Department of State to respond to congressional inquiries about SIV applications,” according to a press release for the bill. It would also streamline the process for applying for permanent residency. Democratic Representative Earl Blumenauer and Republican Representative Peter Meijer are leading the effort on companion legislation in the House, which also has multiple bipartisan co-sponsors.

“It is unlikely that Afghans brought to the United States on temporary status will be able to return to their homes in the near, mid, or even long-term future. At the same time, there are allies and vulnerable Afghans who are desperately trying to leave their crumbling nation, and who live under great risk,” said Murkowski in a statement. “The United States must ensure that we keep our promises to our Afghan allies, and provide certainty for those who fled to the United States and have no place to return.”

Resettlement organizations and refugee rights groups have urged Congress to pass such a bill. Similar adjustment acts have been passed for Cubans after Fidel Castro’s rise to power, to Southeast Asians after the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, and to Iraqis after U.S. military actions in Iraq. “This is how we stand by those who stood by us. Congress has passed similar legislation for every other modern wartime evacuee population, and we simply cannot finish the mission without enshrining these protections into law,” Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said in a statement.