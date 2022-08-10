Congress May Finally Do Right by Afghan Evacuees

“This is amazing, let’s hope for the positive outcome,” Khalis Noori, an Afghan evacuee and the director for field operations at a LIRS resettlement facility in northern Virginia, told me in an email on Tuesday afternoon. When I visited the facility in April, Noori told me that passing the Afghan Adjustment Act would mean that “all this burden on our shoulders, the hassle of our clients, and also the uncertainty of the future, will be vanished.”

Lawmakers had been discussing an adjustment act for months. Coons told me last week that he was “optimistic” that it would come together shortly, a prediction which would soon be confirmed. “We’ve had a number of conversations recently to clarify exactly what are the resources, what are the steps, what are the investments, what’s the legal structure that can expedite thorough, in-person vetting for every Afghan who came here through our evacuation, and then what’s the path towards the legal status that would be an appropriate response and incentivize every Afghan who’s here to come forward,” Coons told me.

Several Republicans have raised concerns about the vetting process for accepting evacuated Afghans into the U.S., particularly after a February report by the inspector general for the Defense Department found that evacuees “were not vetted by the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) using all DoD data prior to arriving” in the country. The report found that, of the tens of thousands of evacuees permitted in the country, the National Ground Intelligence Center had “identified 50 Afghan personnel in the United States with information in DoD records that would indicate potentially significant security concerns.”