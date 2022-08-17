Jamie Raskin Vows That Liz Cheney Will “Follow Trump to the Gates of Hell”

Raskin argues that the value in such friendships lies in the way they can play a larger role in sustaining democracy. “Look, January 6 is as close to fascism in my lifetime, and I did some research about coups all over the world,” Raskin said. “Democracies fail because of the lack of forbearance and the lack of comity between the two sides. But what you learn is the progressive parties alone can never defeat fascism. You need the center right and the center left acting together.”

Cheney’s time in American politics is hardly over. She said as much in her election night speech. And early on Wednesday morning, she officially set up a new leadership PAC called The Great Task, to continue her fight against Trumpism going forward. Raskin is largely supportive of this. He doesn’t expect any of Cheney’s work on the January 6 Committee or the enthusiasm behind it to dissipate.

What’s less clear is whether or not Cheney will take the plunge and run for president. Should she do so, she’s likely to run as a Republican rather than an independent conservative—this despite the fact that the latter approach, in all likelihood, would more adversely affect Trump’s own designs on returning to the Oval Office. Naturally, a book deal is almost a certainty as well, and will precede any larger or more ambitious projects down the line.