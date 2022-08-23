Liz Cheney’s Presidential Campaign Will Fail

Mitt Romney has stayed on Trump’s bad side and remained in office, a relative rarity among electeds who’ve given Trump consistent static. Several Republicans who have made anti-Trump arguments their mainstay have either been run out of town on a rail or took their own leave after recognizing that their fortunes had fallen by the wayside. Remember Jeff Flake? You probably don’t. He wrote a whole book about how Trump was terrible and how the GOP must embrace conservatism again. You probably don’t remember it, but that’s okay: Nobody cared.



Cheney, one supposes, can at least go for broke. She can be more aggressive than these other Republicans because her political future has been written in advance: As long as Donald Trump or his acolytes man the commanding heights of the GOP, she has no future in in it. So there’s no reason for her to pull punches. She could be a more forceful advocate for anti-Trumpism than say, milquetoasts such as Bob Corker, or former sycophants like Chris Christie. But while Republican voters likely harbor little affection for these Republican party dissidents, they absolutely despise Cheney. As of last week, 17 percent of Republicans had a favorable view of her, per a YouGov poll. That is hardly a perch from which to launch a successful campaign for anything, let alone bringing down a figure Republican voters adore. Her larger case may also be doomed: Only 25 percent of independents like Cheney, suggesting not only that the audience for her message is small but that it could backfire. (A shocking 60 percent of Democrats approve of Cheney, however—meaning that an independent presidential campaign could end up getting Trump elected to a second-term.)



Perhaps the biggest problem with Cheney’s candidacy is that the GOP primary is not going to be monomaniacally focused on the fact that Donald Trump thinks that Hugo Chavez’s ghost stole the 2020 election. How will Cheney make her case when the presidential race turns to matters like foreign policy or taxes or health care or the culture war. Donald Trump was able to wrest control of Republican stalwarts like Cheney and her father in part because lots of people hated their ideas. In particular they had soured on long, costly, losing military interventions and the status quo on trade.

