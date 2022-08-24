The GOP’s Incredible Shrinking Message

But unforced errors from Republicans are aiding the Democrats as well. The GOP’s midterm message has shrunk, thanks in large part to gas prices dropping, the success of the economy, and Democratic momentum. Whereas months ago, Republicans had hoped to coast into majorities by hammering the cost-of-living crisis, that’s gotten more difficult as prices have dropped. Republicans have, moreover, failed at any point to offer any concrete plans for what they would do if they did take power, or what solutions they would offer. The closest the party came to offering a platform was National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott’s “Eleven Point Plan to Rescue America”—a manifesto packed with incredibly unpopular ideas such as sunsetting all laws passed by Congress after five years (which would eliminate Medicare and Social Security) that landed with a splat with his Republican colleagues. Compounding this error, Scott is now under fire for wasteful spending of the GOP’s campaign kitty—which to be honest is probably the sort of thing you might expect to happen when you hand the purse-strings to a guy best known for doing fraud.



The lack of a Republican message has left a vacuum that’s now being filled by increasing amounts of attention to their struggling candidates, nearly all of whom were handpicked by Donald Trump. There’s Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, an out-of-state automaton who doesn’t understand basic concepts like “grocery shopping.” Blake Masters in Arizona, who seems to have been grown in one of Peter Thiel’s labs. In Georgia, former NFL star Herschel Walker is a reliable fountain of bizarre and disqualifying remarks.



It’s not clear that the GOP had a plan for the possibility that Democrats might catch some breaks or the economy might improve. They’ve not unleashed a new policy proposal that’s passed the popularity test or could be said to address a real problem. The January 6 commission and the recent raid at Mar-a-Lago are reminding voters of their lawlessness and contempt for democracy. The party is becoming known for book bans, the fomenting of political violence, and chaos promotion. There is, of course, plenty of time for that to change—the midterms are just more than two months away. But it’s increasingly looking like the midterms won’t be a historic wave election—and Republicans only have themselves to blame.

