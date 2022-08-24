The GOP’s Incredible Shrinking Message

Over the last few weeks, however, the vibe has shifted. Democrats are surging and brimming with confidence. While their chances to retain their majority in the House of Representatives remain quite low—FiveThirtyEight currently weights them at about one in five—Democrats are rising in the generic ballot. Meanwhile, Republicans are trailing in several key Senate races, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona. All of a sudden, it’s the Republican Party that looks diminished. And while you can chalk some of this up to the Democrats catching a few breaks, the GOP has some self-inflicted wounds to rue as well.



What’s changed? Democrats have been aided considerably by the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade, which is both deeply unpopular and speaks to the GOP’s increasing radicalism. The ongoing January 6 committee hearings and the more recent seizure of classified documents from Trump’s Florida abode have reminded voters both of the former president’s hold over the Republican Party and its growing authoritarianism. The economy has not only continued to add jobs but has shown few signs of an imminent recession. Gas prices have plummeted. The Democrats have passed several key pieces of legislation, including a pared-down spending bill that funds green energy, tax enforcement, and prescription drug cost savings. And while Biden’s approval numbers haven’t rebounded as much as he’d like, judging from the generic ballot, many voters appear to have separated him from his party; more now want Democrats to retain control of Congress even though they don’t particularly care for the president.



“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans last week, according to NBC News. “Senate races are just different—they’re statewide; candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.” McConnell continued: “Right now, we have a 50–50 Senate and a 50–50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly.”

