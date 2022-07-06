“We Need to Show Up”: Heather Booth on Organizing in Post-Dobbs America

On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Heather Booth had tickets to see To Kill a Mockingbird with a friend in Washington. She could hardly bring herself to go because she was so “horrified and angry,” and because she wanted to spend her time doing what she has spent six decades doing—fighting for justice. On a day like that one, Harper Lee’s novel took on a new significance for Booth. It’s OK to kill a jaybird, she explained, because jaybirds are aggressive. “But it’s a sin against nature to kill a mockingbird,” she said, “because a mockingbird is innocent.” It made her think, she said, of the Mississippi family she lived with during the Freedom Summer project in 1964, whose home was firebombed twice, and of the women who have just been robbed of a fundamental freedom.

So she mourned, certainly; but Booth is chiefly an organizer, going back to her days as a member of the Jane Collective, which secured safe abortions for women in Chicago before abortion became legal in Illinois. (She’s also featured in a new HBO documentary, The Janes, which focuses on those efforts.)