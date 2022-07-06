“We Need to Show Up”: Heather Booth on Organizing in Post-Dobbs America

Heather: In about half the states of this country, there’ll be greater restrictions or bans, and not even that, there’ll be a criminalization where you can even get like an authoritarian country. Ten thousand dollars in Texas, if you inform on someone else—your sister, your cousin, your neighbor—who is seeking an abortion and seeking a way to make this most intimate decision of their lives. In Oklahoma, it’s up to $100,000. And what are we going to do that first day that someone has paid $10,000 for this; when the first doctor is arrested? We have to plan for that. And as I said before, the people with means, with financial resources, there will be a way for them to find the care that they need. In many cases, not at all—some may find out too late. And then if you have to travel, if you have to make arrangements, you have to know where to go. But particularly for those without the resources, without the support, they will face levels of hardship, limitations in their life, likelihood of increased poverty, likelihood of thwarted futures, and, for many, desperate health situations, and some may even die. And it will particularly be made worse by race. Women of color, African Americans, Latinos, Indigenous women will particularly find this harder, and particularly those who are poorer within the society or [have] less access to other resources.

But there are differences between now and when I was involved with the Jane network. The right wing certainly is different. It’s been politicized. It’s been monetized; there is money behind this vicious right-wing attack on one of our great freedoms. But it’s also true there are more providers now. More are women, more are caring. There are expansive networks of support. But they need greater support. A center that was providing perhaps 500 abortions before now has 1,000 coming through. They don’t have the resources, they don’t have support, they don’t have the time in the day to provide all the care that’s needed. But the biggest thing that’s changed is that we as a people have changed. You and I have changed; your magazine has changed. The world has changed. The country has changed. Eighty percent of this country does not think that a politician should come between a woman and this most intimate decision of our lives. Eighty percent. Over 70 percent think Roe shouldn’t have been overturned. And even with various restrictions, it’s the largest majority in this country that doesn’t think we should be doing these bans or attacks on women making this decision. And so, given that we have changed, given that this is so unpopular, given that it is so against constitutional precedent, given that it is against what a democracy should stand for, now is the time we need to organize. We need to turn out, we need to send the messages, we need to give the financial support. And we need to vote, encourage others to vote, and take the shifts now to do what Andrew and Mary Lou Hawkins knew. To know that it is worth taking some risks, to live with greater freedom and democracy for all.

Michael: I love the way you invoke freedom and democracy because these are values that every American is taught to cherish, and … I think the Democrats have kind of let the Republicans have those concepts, certainly freedoms. And they need to be reclaimed.