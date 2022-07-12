How the Calvinball Supreme Court Upended the Bar Exam

So I try to get back into test-taking mode. Next up there’s a criminal procedure question about—ahh, fantastic—Miranda rights, which the Supreme Court severely undermined this term in Vega v. Tekoh. And the hits keep on coming: Next there’s a question on the “case or controversy” requirement laid out under Article III of the Constitution, stipulating that federal courts only have the power to resolve legal questions arising out of an actual dispute between real parties. That’s been a basic principle of judicial review since 1793, and yet I know that the multiple-choice option I mark for correctly stating this rule completely contradicts the Supreme Court’s disastrous climate decision in West Virginia v. EPA—a case over an environmental regulation that never took effect, no longer exists, and never created any real dispute between actual parties. Then I drop my pencil and put my head in my hands.

Obviously, the worst thing about the Supreme Court’s nihilistic legislating from the bench is not its demoralizing effects on law school grads studying for the bar. (Besides, the National Conference of Bar Examiners recently put out a statement saying, “Examinees taking the [July 2022 bar exam] will not be required to be familiar with this term’s U.S. Supreme Court decisions.”) The problem is that a handful of radical justices—two of whom sit in stolen seats; half of whom were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote—are waging an increasingly scorched-earth war against our most fundamental rights and protections.

Still, it says a lot about the legal and political crises we are facing in the U.S. today that, in order to practice law, every newly licensed attorney in the year 2022 has to take an exam testing their grasp of legal principles that are no longer legal and laws that are no longer the law. That an unelected panel of ideological extremists could change so many critically important pieces of America’s legal architecture overnight—radically remaking our laws on abortion, separation of church and state, climate change, the rights of criminal defendants, Native American sovereignty, gun control, the capacity of the administrative state to keep us safe, and more—all with zero input from or accountability to the American people, demonstrates how completely unmoored this court is from the principles of democratic governance.