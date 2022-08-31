Can the Conservative Legal Movement Stop Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plans?

So why hasn’t anyone hauled the Biden administration into court to stop it? One problem for any potential lawsuit is finding a plaintiff for it. Time magazine reported this week that conservative legal activists are currently searching for someone who might have standing to challenge the order in court. But that requires someone who suffered some kind of legally cognizable injury from Biden’s order. The debtors themselves aren’t good candidates. For one, nobody with student loans is going to sue the Biden administration so that they pay more of them. And even if they did, it would be strange to argue that loan forgiveness is an “injury” in any sense of the word.

Time, citing conservative lawyers, floated some hypothetical litigants who might be able to bring a challenge. Among the prospective plaintiffs are student loan servicers, which act as middlemen between the federal government and the debtors themselves. It’s unclear how they would be injured in any way by this particular change in federal regulations. Another alternative offered by the magazine would be a borrower who makes more than $125,000 a year and therefore doesn’t qualify for the order’s relief. Means-tested programs have generally survived such scrutiny before—there would be little incentive to keep means-testing benefits if they hadn’t. It was also suggested that one of the chambers of Congress could have standing to challenge it. But that would require Republicans to win control of one of them first.

Other typical avenues of executive lawfare are likely to be useless. An increasingly common tactic is for state attorneys general to sue the opposing party’s president to stop some sort of executive action by arguing that it somehow affects the state’s interests. No Republican attorney general has tried to attack Biden’s order on these grounds, however. Their state university systems are still getting the student loan money, after all—Biden’s order only affects the debtors’ repayments to the federal government.