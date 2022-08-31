Can the Conservative Legal Movement Stop Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plans?

Student loan relief appears to be different. No such lawsuit has been filed against the Biden administration to stop the order from taking effect. It’s far from clear whether one can even be properly filed to challenge it. And even if one is filed, the Biden administration has good reason to think it can win. For this apparent victory, Democrats can thank the unlikeliest of duos: former President George W. Bush and the “war on terror.”

From where does Biden claim the power to wipe away so much student debt? The White House pointed to the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, or HEROES Act for short. The law sprang from the September 11 attacks and a temporary measure passed by Congress in 2001 to allow the president to waive certain student loan requirements for those affected by the attacks. In 2003, Congress passed a broader version of the law in light of the then-ongoing wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the large number of U.S. servicemembers who would have to repay loans while serving overseas. Though it was temporary at first, Congress later extended it in 2005 and then made it permanent in 2007.

The HEROES Act refashioned the White House’s post-9/11 authority in much broader terms. It allows the executive branch to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs under title IV [of the Higher Education Act]” whenever the administration “deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency.” The United States is not currently engaged in large-scale military operations in any foreign country, but it is still undergoing a national emergency thanks to the Covid pandemic, which has affected every single American’s life in some way.