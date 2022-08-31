Gavin Newsom Is Willing to Let Californians Die to Appease Rich Elites

Moreover, several of those aforementioned groups already run large-scale opioid-replacement treatment programs, needle exchanges, and Narcan trainings throughout their communities. It’s hardly a surprise, then, that many local officials have denounced Newsom’s veto and have vowed to go forward with their already laid plans. And with some 200 such centers operating successfully across the world, there’s not particularly persuasive evidence that they diminish health and safety. If you don’t believe me, take it from the 2018 version of Gavin Newsom, who described himself as “very very open” to the idea while campaigning for governor.

Ahh, but that was the Gavin Newsom from before he’d spent a few years helming the country’s biggest state, trounced a right-wing nutcase in a high-profile recall election, and read recent poll results suggesting he’s a solid contender to fill an imminent post-Biden vacuum. In short, Gavin Newsom vetoed a widely supported and humane bill deeply grounded in evidence because he wants to be president and has made the calculation that if he wants to move up in a rich Democratic Party that’s traditionally screwed over the kind of people served by overdose-prevention centers, he’d better put on a good show.

That anyone—let alone a Democratic leader who leaned heavily on his quasi-progressive bona fides while campaigning—would undermine such promising efforts to save lives, at a time when more than 100,000 people die of overdoses each year, is a disgrace. For decades now, the so-called “war on drugs” has engineered a degree of human suffering that hardly could have been exceeded were that itself the goal: Mass incarceration, poverty, homelessness, and abuse have all been exacerbated to varying degrees by the dogged insistence on using the criminal justice system to adjudicate drug use. Only in recent years has noticeable opposition to this paradigm broken into the mainstream; even so, the status quo has proven to be infuriatingly durable.