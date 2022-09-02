Trump Is Having a Nuclear Meltdown on His Sad Social Media Platform

In a 36-page filing released on Tuesday, the Department of Justice swatted away Trump’s flimsy defenses. They made it apparent that the former president’s attorneys had lied to them when they insisted that all classified documents had been returned and that Trump “lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to presidential records because those records do not belong to him.” As Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick noted, this means that “he cannot claim that the stolen documents belong to him, as they were stolen.” (This shouldn’t be that hard to understand but Trump’s legal team, in their defense, has been specifically hired to misunderstand this.)

Trump’s near admission of guilt is actually one of the more normal things he’s posted on Truth Social lately. The lion’s share of his social media utterances are the work of a man who is—say it with me now!—“increasingly isolated.” Left to his own devices, the president has spent his days raving. He has argued that he should be immediately made president (or that there should be a new election) because, in his view, the media failed to adequately cover the Hunter Biden laptop story. He spent a large portion of one day reposting the work of QAnon propaganda accounts and amplifying conspiracy theories about the FBI. Meanwhile, most of his Republican enablers have belatedly learned their lesson and gone silent on the Mar-A-Lago matter, pointedly returning their focus to other matters—immigration, inflation, and crime—related to the upcoming midterm elections.



They won’t be able to hide forever, however. Trump seems to be growing more deranged by the day; as we enter the homestretch of the midterms, he’ll be back out on the campaign trail and will likely use whatever venue he’s given to focus attention on himself—ranting about this latest injustice and demanding that Republicans stand behind him or feel the wrath of his fanbase—instead of promoting the candidates running for office. His exile from Twitter has kept his more unhinged statements from getting as much traction as they used to, but this too will likely change: The midterms, further January 6 hearings, and his expected entry into the 2024 presidential election all mean that more media coverage is coming; his pending indictment means that much of what he has to say will get pulled into the Mar-A-Lago feedback loop as the clock ticks down on the DOJ’s 90-day no-go window. The meltdown in MAGAland is on, and for Republicans, it could not have come at a worse moment.

