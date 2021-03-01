Biden’s Support for Unionizing Amazon Is a BFD

Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name in his speech, and he took care not to tell the Bessemer workers how to vote on whether to organize under the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which he also didn’t name. Indeed, the only tipoff that Biden was talking principally, though not exclusively, about the conflict at Bessemer was a fleeting mention that “today and over the next few days and weeks, workers in Alabama … are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace.”

But Biden didn’t leave anybody guessing where his sympathies lay. “Unions built the middle class,” he said. “I made it clear when I was running that my administration’s policy would be to support union organizing and the right to collectively bargain. I’m keeping that promise.” The Alabama vote, Biden said, is “vitally important,” and he put management on notice that “there should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda. No supervisor should confront employees about their union preferences.”

Amazon has not behaved any worse, during the current campaign, than corporations do typically. But corporations typically behave very badly in such circumstances. The worst thing Amazon has done is try to compel workers to cast their ballots, during the present deadly pandemic, in person rather than by mail. Three of the four sitting members of the National Labor Relations Board right now are anti-union Republicans, but even the NLRB told Amazon no; it cleared the mail-ballot election to run from February 8 to March 29. (All NLRB documents concerning this case can be found here.)