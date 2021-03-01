Biden’s Support for Unionizing Amazon Is a BFD

Perhaps the press was slow to report Biden’s intervention because the Trump years conditioned us to judge the breaking of norms as destructive. That Biden, famously a respecter of norms, would set them aside now probably didn’t compute at first. Is the press now obliged to condemn Biden as it did Trump? Some outlets may decide they must, and attempt an idiotic pantomime of evenhandedness. I hope we don’t see too much of that.

A more appropriate response is to record this as a signal that the federal government is shifting away from its decades-old tradition of treating unions with neutrality shading into hostility. Conservatives will surely condemn this change. Liberals will, I think, praise it and demand more, including passage of the PRO Act, which would strengthen labor rights and repeal much of the Taft-Hartley Act—the 1947 anti-union law, passed over President Harry Truman’s veto, that did more than any other government action in the post–New Deal era to enfeeble the U.S. labor movement.

Perhaps the most important point Biden made in his speech is that, even though the federal government has in the past stayed out of union elections, by statute it’s required to support them. “You should all remember,” Biden said, “that the National Labor Relations Act didn’t just say unions are allowed to exist. It said that we should encourage unions.”

Biden’s right. The preamble to the landmark 1935 law, known to some as the Wagner Act, states, “It is declared to be the policy of the United States to eliminate the causes of certain substantial obstructions to the free flow of commerce … by encouraging the practice and procedure of collective bargaining.” That’s what Biden did on Sunday night. And it is, as he once said in a different context, “a big fucking deal.”