Conservatives Want You to Die for Their Personal Beliefs

We’ve seen this time and again over the past two-plus years. Republican politicians and right-wing media figures did not believe the various measures intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 were earnest attempts to protect American lives. Instead, they accused liberals of manipulating the administrative state to crack down on dissent from the mask and vaccine orthodoxy. When the sharp uptick in delta variant cases prompted the Democratic-led House of Representatives to reinstate a mask mandate last July, Minority Leader (and possible future speaker) Kevin McCarthy called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a “political arm of the administration” that “wants to control every element of our lives.” In this case, at least, the right claimed to be deeply concerned about privacy rights.

It quickly abandoned that specious line of reasoning when monkeypox began spreading globally earlier this year, mostly among gay and bisexual men. Now that the outbreak was localized in a minority (and largely Democratic) community whose sexual choices many on the right oppose, and it didn’t require the drastic interventions that Covid did, prominent conservative media figures saw an opposite problem: The liberal elite, with the tentacles of government bureaucracy still at its disposal, wasn’t hard enough on the people between whom the virus was spreading.