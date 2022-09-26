Are the Democrats About to Blow Their Big Chance to Oust Ron Johnson?

As Robillard notes in his piece, Barnes is struggling to keep up with other Democratic candidates in the big spotlight races. “A major issue: Barnes’ small-dollar fundraising dramatically trails other Democrats, in part because he did not officially become the party’s nominee until Aug. 2 and had relatively little national profile,” wrote Robillard. “As of his latest Federal Election Commission report, he’s raised just over $3 million in contributions of less than $200.” Val Demings, who is running against Marco Rubio in Florida and who will almost certainly lose, has raised more money than Barnes—an obvious problem.



Johnson is vulnerable for a range of reasons. He was intimately involved in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election: His chief of staff tried to pass along a slate of fake elector certificates to Vice President Mike Pence, in an effort to overturn the election. Johnson has struggled to explain his role in this fake elector plot, excusing his involvement as only lasting a “couple of seconds.” Johnson has also admitted that he had tried to connect his chief of staff with a Trump lawyer in Wisconsin who was working on the fake elector scheme. He has, moreover, vacillated between insisting that the rioters on January 6 “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” (not really true) and intimating that they were left-wingers posing as Trump supporters (really, really not true). He has continued to demand investigations into voter fraud in the 2020 election—despite the fact that there is no evidence such fraud exists.



Johnson strongly opposed mask mandates during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been a proponent of vaccine skepticism, going as far as to host a panel of people who claimed to have serious adverse reactions to the vaccine. “First of all, the mounting data shows that they’re not working or are as safe as we all hoped and prayed they would be,” Johnson said on Fox News in October of last year—just before the omicron wave. A fierce opponent of abortion, Johnson has been glib in the wake of the repeal of Roe v. Wade, essentially telling residents of states that have banned abortion that they can simply go somewhere else if they want one. “It might be a little messy for some people, but abortion is not going away,” Johnson told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year.

