Afghan Evacuees Watch and Wait for Congress to Pull Them Out of Legal Limbo

“This is a bill for the Afghans who have arrived in the United States over the past year. This is a bill of national security. This is a bill for human rights,” Safi Rauf, a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan and the president and founder of the Human First Coalition, told me on Tuesday afternoon outside the Capitol. (Rauf and his brother were held by the Taliban for 105 days after traveling to Afghanistan in November 2021 to provide humanitarian assistance; they were released in April after months of negotiation by the Biden administration.) “This is fulfilling our promise we made to our allies in Afghanistan who fought shoulder to shoulder with us over the last 20 years.”

Last year, American troops evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans from their native country and settled them in the U.S. using humanitarian parole, a specific designation that allows them to circumvent the cumbersome and backlogged asylum process. But humanitarian parole does not include a pathway to permanent residency, and it only applies for two years, meaning that many of these evacuees are trapped in legal limbo even as they struggle to adjust to life in the U.S.

Given the hashtag #FireWatch on Twitter, the vigil has attracted veterans who served in Afghanistan and advocates from across the country and overseas. Local Afghan Americans in the Washington metropolitan area have also participated; Joseph Azam, the board chair of the Afghan-American Foundation, told me about an Afghan American Uber driver who arrived after his shift ended at 2:30 a.m. because he wanted to sit with the activists until sunrise.