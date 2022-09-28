Afghan Evacuees Watch and Wait for Congress to Pull Them Out of Legal Limbo

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the Republican co-sponsors of the bill, told me on Tuesday that he believed it may be included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act or an omnibus funding bill at the end of the year if the provisions on vetting were tightened. “We’ve still got some work to do,” Graham said. But “if we can get the vetting process in better shape,” he said, he believed it could get the necessary 10 GOP votes to overcome a filibuster.

As lawmakers inside the Capitol mull the fate of thousands of evacuees in legal limbo, the advocates waiting outside continue to raise awareness for their cause. Jon Stewart, who has done significant advocacy work before Congress on behalf of veterans, checked in with the crew staffing the tables on Tuesday, noting the “moral injury” of being unable to evacuate and then protect the Afghan allies who supported U.S. troops.

A few members of Congress have dropped by over the past two days, among them Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, GOP Representative Michael Waltz, and Coons. “He sounded surprised that it’s as difficult as it is,” Azam said about the conversation with Coons. “What we talked to him about was like, this actually should be and could be a Republican bill.”