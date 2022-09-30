Biden Gives Anti-Hunger Advocates Reason for Hope

Other aims included expanding access to free meals in schools, expanding SNAP eligibility, extending summer meal benefits to more children, and reinstating the enhanced child tax credit. Each of these targets would require congressional action, a heavy lift for a narrow Democratic majority with just months left in the year.

“This is an issue that should really be bipartisan,” McGovern told me. The Massachusetts congressman, who sported a mask emblazoned with the phrase “End Hunger Now” for much of the pandemic, began his political career working for Senator George McGovern. That senator—no relation to the congressman—was a staunch anti-hunger advocate, and Jim McGovern will speak warmly of his former boss’s work with the late Senator Bob Dole. “Their view was you don’t have to agree on everything, but agree on something, and they believed that food ought to unite us and that anti-hunger ought to unite us. And I’d like to think even in this polarized time, that we can find that place once again, here in Congress,” McGovern said.

Congress is leaving for several weeks after Friday; neither house will reconvene until November, after an election where Democrats are widely expected to lose control of one or both chambers in the House. If Republicans gain control of the House, it seems unlikely that they would act on Biden’s anti-hunger agenda; GOP Representatives G.T. Thompson and Virginia Foxx, the ranking Republicans on the committees which write food and nutrition legislation, had criticized the conference as partisan.