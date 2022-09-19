Donald Trump Is More Deranged Than Ever

But even this was just part of the build-up to what ended up being a full QAnon passion play, as the rally culminated with Trump fulminating—reciting a series of grievances over swelling strings. His followers, commanded to raise their fingers in salute, did so—resulting in a scene that looked like it was freshly plucked from Leni Riefenstahl’s back catalogue. The swelling music over which he ranted was eerily similar to the QAnon anthem “Wwg1wga”—a reference to the conspiracy theory’s slogan “Where we go one, we go all.” The one finger salute was also a nod to the title of that song. Two other speakers at the rally, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have promoted QAnon over the last several years. Trump himself has recently posted or reposted several QAnon-linked images on his “Truth Social” platform.

Oh my goodness -- Trump's hypnotic rant about how the US is declining is now set to dramatic music. Weird and very cult-like. pic.twitter.com/t8plMS4nY6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2022

“Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation,” Trump said, riffing on what has become a familiar theme in his speeches—referencing high inflation and energy costs and the need for more domestic energy production. It was very much akin to traditional fascist myth-making: Only one man can restore the glory and wealth and prestige of the motherland and that person is a real estate developer/con man turned insurrectionist.



That Trump’s eventual embrace of QAnon was pretty much fore-ordained, it’s still disturbing. The conspiracy theory is propped up by his most devoted followers, who believe, among other things, that he will be reinstated as president of the United States and that the Democratic Party is run by a cabal of child sex traffickers. That combination of extreme loyalty to himself and an extraordinary antipathy to his rivals is what he has always promoted among his supporters. As Trump has become more and more obsessed with the investigations engulfing him—into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, into his apparent theft of hundreds of classified documents, into his corrupt businesses—it only grows more necessary to play more directly to those most willing to believe his claims of victimhood.

