Aye, Aye, Aye, Aye, Aye, Aye, Aye, Aye, Aye

Unlike many of its preceding iterations, this final hearing did not include any in-person witnesses. It did, however, offer up plenty of snippets of video and audio testimony. It felt at times like a “clips show” episode of an old sitcom, where scenes from earlier seasons are replayed to instill nostalgia for an old story, except this one was about the violent attack on the Capitol. New information nevertheless found its way into the mix: The committee treated onlookers to previously unseen communications from the Secret Service, and video accounts of congressional leaders attempting to put an end to the violence with numerous phone calls to administration officials even after they’d been evacuated.

Thursday’s hearing also presented the final opportunity for the committee to reach the public ahead of the midterm elections. Like students on a group project, each member of the committee—having each previously taken the lead on at least one hearing—gave a small presentation. Representative Zoe Lofgren reviewed evidence that Trump and his allies were preparing to challenge the election results even before the election. “If Biden is winning, Trump is going to do some crazy shit,” vowed Steve Bannon, an adviser to Trump, on October 31, 2020, according to audio presented by the select committee. A memo from conservative activist Tom Fitton, also sent on October 31, provided a draft statement of Trump declaring victory.

Kinzinger established that, after the election, Trump knew that he lost, citing among other evidence an unsent memo which Trump signed that would have pulled U.S. troops out of Somalia and Afghanistan before the January inauguration. (This memo was previously reported by Axios.) Kinzinger offered some new multimedia evidence, including a newly obtained memo from the Secret Service from December 11, 2020, after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s lawsuit, finding that Trump was “pissed.” Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump aide whose previous testimony before the committee painted the picture of an unhinged Trump behind the scenes, said in recorded testimony that after the court’s decision, Trump said: “I don’t want people to know that we lost.”