The Last, Best Hope for Addressing Homelessness in Los Angeles Is on the Ballot

Garcetti, up for an ambassadorship and plagued by scandal, is mostly checked out of city politics. But an increasingly punitive city government—rocked by the disclosure by the Los Angeles Times over the weekend of explosive recordings of some members trafficking in casual racism—has pressed for more sweeps and criminalization of homelessness. The city is divided on how best to address the issue: Some favor proven and time-intensive measures to ameliorate homelessness, but there are increasing demands for the quick fix of dismantling encampments to place the problem out of sight and out of mind. The current City Council expanded a punitive ordinance that bans encampments near schools, parks, libraries, and other locations—essentially most of the city. The upcoming elections could lead to a progressive bloc in the City Council if more incumbents are upset. The next mayor might push for more housing or more policing.

But Measure ULA has its opponents. Business groups, from mall owners to the California Business Roundtable, are putting money into a campaign to stop it. And advocates aren’t getting much from the upcoming election’s mayoral candidates. Bass has not come out for or against it (and her campaign did not respond to a request for comment); she has promised to expand the number of shelter beds and push for more federal funding and housing vouchers.

Caruso, whose plan involves adding thousands more emergency shelter beds and hiring more police, outright opposes ULA. “I think most people would agree that trust in our elected officials is in short supply, especially when it comes to how hard earned tax dollars are used given the fiasco with Prop HHH,” his campaign said in a statement. “While I would support the idea of a dedicated revenue stream for homeless housing and services, I believe we must first demonstrate to the public they can trust the government to utilize these funds effectively and efficiently. That will be my plan from day one, to show voters that they can trust their government to do right by them and their dollars. Once we make that happen, if the need for more funding is proven, I would gladly push forward a measure to make it happen.”