American Democracy Is Broken. Can Proportional Representation Fix It?

Needless to say, there’s zero chance proportional representation gets off the ground in Congress anytime in the very near future—Fix Our House is playing the long game. Even so, one of the challenges proportional representation advocates will face moving forward, ⁠beyond the composition of this particular Congress, is that a potential breakup of the party system isn’t going to seem terribly attractive to many or most party leaders even within the Democratic Party, as putatively as committed as it is to democratic reform.

Still, political scientist Lee Drutman, co-founder of Fix Our House and a longtime proportional representation advocate, is optimistic that the degradation of the federal system will force the issue. “If the system of voting is not really helping them to advance their priorities, and it’s also contributing to a binary zero-sum dynamic that’s destroying the very foundation of our democracy—which is the legitimacy of elections and a shared sense that we are all part of the same nation⁠—is the Democratic Party as an entity really worth preserving?” he asks. “Ultimately I think most people who are in politics get into politics because they have some idea that they want to be part of something bigger. They care about policy, and they recognize that the status quo is untenable. And they can still get elected in a different system. It doesn’t force them out of politics. It just gives them an opportunity to be a more important piece of a smaller party.”

UC Berkeley’s Charlotte Hill, another Fix Our House co-founder, agrees. “There’s that famous AOC quote that she shouldn’t be part of the same Democratic Party as a Joe Manchin or other folks to her right,” she says. “I think we certainly see that on the right, as well, although at this point, so many of the more moderate Republicans have proactively retired or been defeated. So there are people who would be able to gain power in a new system.”



That would include Never Trump Republicans like Miles Taylor, another Fix Our House advisory board member, who thinks a broad ideological coalition on proportional representation can be forged. “If this was happening 10 years ago, I would’ve been in the camp that said, this is utopian political fantasy and I have no interest in getting involved,” he says. “But so much has changed in the last decade that whether we’re on the left or the right or the center—we’re seeing these same forces in our politics, the forces of extremism, and the resulting gridlock and a deep partisan animus. All these strange bedfellows are coming together and saying, ‘Look, regardless of what our ideology is, we agree that the system needs to be more competitive so that it reflects a diversity of viewpoints better than it does now.’”