The Candidates Trying to Turn the Arizona Legislature Blue

When I canvassed with Laura Terech, a state House candidate for the 4th legislative district, on Thursday morning, we passed several such patches of signs driving to a neighborhood in Scottsdale. Like Hans, Terech is a former educator—a kindergarten teacher. Every legislative district has two House seats, and Terech is adopting a “single-shot strategy” in campaigning, trying to convince voters to support her alone, rather than the two Republican candidates also vying to represent the district. The Arizona House has been in Republican hands since 1966, making it even more of an uphill battle for Democrats to reclaim the chamber.



“We think of competitive districts as 50 percent Republican, 50 percent Democrat, and that’s just not the case anymore,” Terech told me. Her district is almost evenly split among Republicans, Democrats, and independents—though Republicans make up a little more than a third. So even if Terech obtained every Democratic vote, it wouldn’t put her over the top. Both Burch and Hans told me this is also roughly the partisan breakdown in their districts; as of the August primary, Maricopa County, home to all three of their districts, was around 30 percent Democratic, 34 percent Republican, and 35 percent “other.”



If Terech’s supporters only vote for her, that will not add any votes to Republicans, and she has a better chance of winning. This strategy was successfully used by a few other Democratic legislative candidates in previous years who, like Terech, were up against two Republican opponents; in 2020, Judy Schwiebert defeated a Republican incumbent to become one of the two representatives in what was then the 20th legislative district, but now she faces a challenging reelection effort in the newly drawn 2nd district.