Why Are Some Christian Nationalist Leaders Opposed to Being Called Christian Nationalists?

The other thing to remember is that nationalism is not patriotism. Patriots are loyal to the polity or collective society of which they are citizens. Nationalists care only about their ethnic, cultural, or national identity, which they take to be superior to all others, and which they wish to insert at the foundation of the civil society to which they happen to belong. In the case of the United States—perhaps the first republic in the modern world to be explicitly founded on universal ideals (however imperfectly applied), not merely national prejudices—this distinction between nationalism and patriotism makes all the difference.

The political ideology of Christian nationalism, in direct contrast with America’s founding ideals, says that government derives its legitimacy not from consent of the governed but from fidelity to the particular heritage of a particular people. As Thomas Jefferson pointed out, the American constitutional system requires a “wall of separation” between church and state. But Christian nationalists have made it clear that they intend to tear down that wall.

When their agenda comes into conflict with the requirements of constitutional democracy, movement leaders as a whole have made it clear that democracy must go. Consider movement leaders’ response to the FBI investigation of former president Donald Trump’s grotesque mishandling of classified material. In a memo released August 11, the Conservative Action Project, a group associated with the Council for National Policy, came out swinging against the American system of justice. It demanded that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigations director Christopher Wray be “impeached and removed from public office,” asserting that their investigation amounted to “blatant politicization” and a “dangerous escalation without precedent.” Signatories included many leaders of the movement’s powerful and well-funded policy and activist groups, including Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, Sandy Rios of the American Family Association, and Chad Connelly of Faith Wins, all of whom play outsized roles in rounding up Republican voters at election time by operating through religious infrastructure. The signatories also included leaders of the economic hard right, such as Scott Walker of Young America’s Foundation, Adam Brandon, president of Freedomworks, and Lisa B. Nelson, CEO of the American Legislative Exchange Council.