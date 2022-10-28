The Power of the Native Vote Is Reshaping Alaska Politics

Alaska has one of the smallest populations of any state—in terms of raw numbers, it is home to slightly more people than Washington, D.C.—but its residents are spread out over a geographic area larger than Texas, California, and Montana combined. Alaska Natives comprise much of the state’s significant rural population, fishing and hunting on the same land and waters their ancestors did thousands of years ago. Roughly 15 percent of the state’s population is Alaska Native, according to census data. But Sparck puts that figure at closer to 22 or 23 percent when you include the percentage of people who are of two or more races. It is difficult to count American Indian and Alaska Native populations because so many are of mixed racial heritage; this is in large part due to the legacy of colonization.

Sparck took the helm of Get Out the Native Vote in March, and has been principally focused on voter education—particularly with regard to the state’s new ranked-choice voting system—and advocacy on behalf of Alaska Natives who may lack easy access to polling sites and who face language barriers.

Get Out the Native Vote, which is nonpartisan and affiliated with the Cook Inlet Tribal Council, has been utilizing more virtual strategies to connect with Native voters, Sparck said, such as texting and social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all figure into the mix. But there are areas in the state where broadband access is patchy, and where even setting up a polling site can be difficult. “It’s not as simple as waking up on Election Day and getting in line at the polling place. Sometimes there’s no polling place, and maybe they don’t find out until that day. What we’re finding at Get Out the Native Vote is that it literally takes a village to make elections happen,” Sparck said.