The Power of the Native Vote Is Reshaping Alaska Politics

“What we’re finding at Get Out the Native Vote is that it literally takes a village to make elections happen.”

While voter turnout overall increased in the August special election and general election primary from the June special election primary, rural turnout held steady or decreased in some precincts, according to Get Out the Native Vote data. Turnout in June and August hovered at around 30 percent, which is the highest turnout there has been for a primary since 2014; although there was a significant percentage of rejected ballots after the June special primary, that percentage decreased dramatically by the time August rolled around.

Tiffany Montemayor, the public relations manager for the Alaska Division of Elections, noted to me that many locations in the state are inaccessible by road, and difficult weather can prevent a plane carrying ballots from landing. But for regions without easy internet access, both the division and voters are even more reliant on the postal system working. “Then we sometimes have trouble finding poll workers in those [rural] locations. And that’s a big one too, because it’s hard for us to open up a polling place if there’s no one there to man that place,” Montemayor said. Both Get Out the Native Vote and the Division of Elections had tables at the annual convention of the Alaska Federation of Natives, or AFN, held last weekend, focused on educating Alaska Native voters about the new ranked-choice ballots and their polling sites, and offering resources in multiple languages.

It had been two years since AFN had held its annual convention in person, and the program at the Dena’ina Convention Center in Anchorage at times took on an air of festivity. There was palpable joy in the performances of tribal dancers; in the rapturous welcome of the convention’s keynote speaker and the country’s first Alaska Native member of Congress, Representative Mary Peltola; in the way that nearly every interview I conducted was interrupted as people warmly greeted longtime friends passing by.