Italy’s New Leaders Insist They Aren’t Fascists. Their Treatment of Roma People Says Otherwise.

Salvini’s exploitation of the “nomad camps” issue illustrates how politicians scapegoat Roma, particularly as the issue itself arose from a government policy of moving Roma into public housing projects. “What they then did was completely neglect them for the next 15 to 20 years, to the point where most of them now are overcrowded; they have limited access to water, not great electricity,” said Jonathan Lee, advocacy and communications director for the Brussels-based European Roma Rights Centre, who explained how the Roma are subject to a “continuous cycle of eviction and re-eviction.”

As the housing projects—lacking garbage collection, reliable utilities, and access to jobs or public transit—become a problem, authorities evict residents but don’t offer viable alternatives, leaving people with nowhere to go. “So they’ll go and build a shack somewhere else and then maybe three weeks, maybe nine months later, they’ll be evicted from there,” Lee said. Politicians like Salvini could address the poverty, societal exclusion, racial discrimination, and failed policies affecting Roma, but it’s easier and more attractive to make political hay blaming Roma themselves for problems that racist leaders like him help create.

Lee said a particular danger with the new government is that it brings a return of the kind of unfiltered hate speech that characterized Salvini’s previous ministerial term and which encourages violent far-right street movements. “That was something that really reared its head during the last Salvini coalition, where we had mobs of people outside places where Roma were living,” Lee said. “In 2019, there were teenagers in Naples throwing stones at a Romani mother and her children, threatening to stab them; that same year, a Romani mother and her baby had to be escorted by police and out of a new social housing because a far-right mob was screaming threats of rape and murder at her.”