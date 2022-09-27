How to Rein in the Supreme Court’s Radical Conservatives

The second political bulwark of the rightist justices’ pursuit of their agenda is what catapulted them to their present seats of power in the first place. Their agenda, however “law-free” (to invoke another Kagan zinger) and unpopular, is an avid top priority for most Republican political leaders, voters, and donors. While this asset cannot be dislodged, it can be weakened, as illuminated by 2022 Republican election candidates’ skittishness about the abortion issue post-Dobbs. Furthermore, if Democrats maintain control of the federal political branches, the political value of Republicans’ fervor will drop, perhaps precipitously.

More vulnerable—potentially—is the third political prop for the right-wing justices’ agenda: public ignorance of large parts of that agenda. Many of the constituencies and individuals currently threatened by the court’s right-wing ideological project are not aware of the damage that project will inflict (or has already inflicted) on their core needs and interests. Liberal political leaders, and other leaders, can and should remedy that. They can invest far more resources in this effort and spend those resources far more effectively, to educate affected constituencies and the media and public generally about the damage portended and wrought by the judicial right’s agenda, its shredding of established law and constraints on judicial power, and blatant solicitude for partisan and material interests of Republican politicians, allies, and donors.

The justices’ fourth political asset is, potentially, their most vulnerable. They and their handiwork benefit from public respect for the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, as the nation’s independent adjudicator and law interpreter. That respect is a core postulate of most Americans’ vision of how their government should function and of their expectation that justices try in good faith to meet that standard. But now that respect could be waning, perhaps sufficiently to knock the court from the pedestal on which it has rested for most of the nation’s history. As mentioned above and widely noted elsewhere, the perception that the right-wing justices’ agenda and their stewardship of the court are driven by politics rather than law is growing among the public and the media.