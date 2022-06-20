Liberals Need to Beat Samuel Alito at His Own Game

Alito’s argument, the object of liberal critics’ scorn, is straightforward and accessible for ordinary people to understand. First, Alito asserts, the right to abortion is not in the Constitution’s text: “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion,” he writes. Then Alito argues that as an “unenumerated” right, abortion must meet a strict, backward-facing prerequisite for inclusion in the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection for “liberty.” Specifically, it must “objectively [be] deeply rooted in the history and tradition of our people.” From there, Alito lowers his QED: Abortion, he says, fails to meet that test on several assertedly empirical grounds, but most important—and in Alito’s view, dispositive—because, he contends, in 1868, when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, a solid majority of states (26 of 37) outlawed abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

For the uninitiated—that is to say, most people—Alito’s three-part algorithm could well seem plausible if they never hear anything to the contrary.

In truth, his pitch is antithetical to how the Constitution has been understood from the founding era on. As Chief Justice John Marshall explained in his foundational 1819 ruling McCulloch v. Maryland, the Constitution sets out a broad outline of basic principles from which specific governmental powers and individual rights must be derived. “Its nature,” Marshall wrote, “requires that only its great outlines should be marked, its important objects designated, and the minor ingredients which compose those objects be deduced from the nature of the objects themselves.” The document, he said, does not purport to “contain an accurate detail of all its text [nor] partake of the prolixity of a legal code.”