Despite all of the legal issues that will be brought up in these cases, there is really only one question for the justices to decide. Does the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution allow the government or its agents to consider race in some circumstances, or is it an unbending prohibition on any consideration of race whatsoever? It’s as much a historical question as it is a legal one, and answering it will be an interesting test for originalism.



Some of that history has come before the court in friend-of-the-court briefs filed by third parties. The quality of these briefs varies substantially. John Eastman, who helped former President Donald Trump attempt to overturn the 2020 election, filed a brief on behalf of the Claremont Institute, where he now works. He made the awkward argument that the Founding Fathers themselves had expressed opposition to any race-conscious legal system in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution itself. While Abraham Lincoln and others had argued during the Civil War that both documents and the Framers themselves had opposed the expansion of slavery, even they did not attribute to them any sort of racial enlightenment.



That did not deter Eastman from making such claims. “Even those founders who owned slaves recognized that slavery was inconsistent with the principle of equality articulated in the Declaration of Independence,” he added, quoting as proof a letter from Thomas Jefferson that spoke generally about meritocracy on the fiftieth anniversary of independence in 1826. That Jefferson could write that “the mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them legitimately” from his working plantation at Monticello says more about his inability to realize enslaved people’s full humanity than anything else.

