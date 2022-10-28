On the 1866 Act, he wrote that lawmakers initially thought that the bill would be colorblind, noting that they claimed in debates that it could even forbid laws that segregate schools or ban interracial marriages. “As originally introduced in the Thirty-Ninth Congress, the 1866 Act conveyed the general principle that ‘there shall be no discrimination in civil rights or immunities among the inhabitants of any State or Territory of the United States on account of race, color, or previous condition of slavery,’” Meese noted.



In other briefs, a group of historians and law professors disputed Meese’s understanding of the historical record. They took particular issue with his citation of the 1866 Act as introduced instead of the final version that Congress approved. “In fact, the first draft’s ‘on account of race’ language did not make it into the final bill,” they pointed out. “The actual text of the enacted Civil Rights Act of 1866 explicitly acknowledged that white citizens had certain rights and were treated as a privileged class, and required that non-white citizens be permitted to enjoy those rights.”



To that end, they quoted from Section 1 of the 1866 Act, which said that people “of every race and color [...] shall have the same right [...] to make and enforce contracts, to sue, to be parties, and give evidence, to inherit, purchase, lease, sell, hold, and convey real and personal property, and to full and equal benefit of all laws and proceedings for the security of person and property, as is enjoyed by white citizens.” Section 2 made it a misdemeanor for state and local officials to punish Americans on account of their race differently than what “is prescribed for the punishment of white persons.” The scholars noted that President Andrew Johnson vetoed the bill because he thought it would provide “discriminating protection to colored persons,” especially in Section 2, but Congress overrode his veto.

