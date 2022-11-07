Kevin McCarthy Is Telling Us Something by Campaigning With Newt Gingrich, and It Isn’t Good

Today, Cobb and Gwinnett, with their large populations of college swells, are quite liberal and went strongly for Joe Biden in 2020. But in earlier decades, they were a perfect breeding ground for the kinds of racial and cultural resentments Gingrich was pushing. And boy did he push them. Just days before those fateful 1994 midterms, a young mother in South Carolina named Susan Smith put her two young boys in the family car and rolled it into a lake, drowning them. Gingrich invoked the crime as an example of “how sick the society is getting” and proof that people needed to vote Republican. Smith—who first told police, naturally, that her car had been stolen by a Black man—very clearly had mental health issues, a condition that had rather less to do with Tip O’Neill than with her stepfather, a devout Republican and Christian Coalition leader who had molested her as a teen.

McCarthy has never been the racial arsonist Gingrich was. There’s no shortage of other volunteers in the House GOP caucus for that line of work. He does however show every sign of wanting to be another kind of arsonist (and Gingrich was this too): a fiscal one.

You may remember hearing about the government shutdown of 1995–96. That happened because of a showdown between Gingrich and President Bill Clinton about the budget. Gingrich wanted deep cuts to Medicare and many domestic programs. Clinton wouldn’t budge. The government started shutting down on November 14, 1995. At first, the public blamed both parties equally. But at a breakfast meeting with reporters, Gingrich complained that Clinton wouldn’t meet with him on a long Air Force One flight (returning from Yitzhak Rabin’s funeral in Israel) and whined that he had to sit in the back of the plane. That became a famous New York Daily News cover, back when there was such a thing as famous Daily News covers, and Gingrich was toast. Clinton won the shutdown (even though, while White House staff were furloughed, he met an intern named Monica; Gingrich later impeached Clinton over his affair, with America not yet aware that Gingrich himself was having an affair at precisely the same time that he was heaping daily calumny on Clinton).