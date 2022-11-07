Kevin McCarthy Is Telling Us Something by Campaigning With Newt Gingrich, and It Isn’t Good

Gingrich was playing with tens of thousands of people’s lives, but McCarthy is signaling that he and his caucus are ready to play with something far more dangerous: They show every sign of being prepared to force the first debt default in the history of the United States.

Estimates are that we’re going to hit the fiscal cliff by the fall of 2023. We’ve seen this before. The 2011 standoff was the closest we’ve come to default, because it was the first time the opposition party attached specific and severe conditions to voting to raise the debt ceiling. Barack Obama and then-Speaker John Boehner cut a last-minute deal involving “sequestration” budget cuts (which, by the way, are still in effect—Medicare payments were reduced by 2 percent in July under the terms of the 2011 deal).

Boehner did not want the United States to be unable to pay its debts. It would result in various kinds of disasters for the U.S. and the global economy, up to and including the dollar ceasing to be world’s reserve currency. But what is McCarthy’s view of the matter? Axios quoted a GOP source in late September as saying: “Speaker [John] Boehner and a hypothetical Speaker McCarthy are different animals. Boehner was convinced of the necessity [of raising the debt limit] and was willing to twist arms. I just don’t know about a Speaker McCarthy.”