Only a Transformational Leader Can (and Will) Save Us

Abolishing the Electoral College, ending partisan gerrymandering, and instituting open primaries, ranked-choice voting, and campaign finance reform; the list of ideas for repairing our diminished democracy is quite extensive. American philanthropists, democracy experts, think tanks, and foundations have dedicated billions of dollars and countless hours to developing and implementing these concepts.

These efforts are both warranted and worthwhile, as our country has witnessed in recent years the type of political violence and instability more typical of immature democracies throughout the world: an attack on the U.S. Capitol attempting to block a constitutionally prescribed proceeding, a scheme to have states certify fake electors, and refusals by many elected officials to accept legitimate election results vetted by multiple courts, among other less prominent but still debilitating aggressions against our social contract.

I am involved with two of the organizations working on democracy reforms: Issue One and Unite America. For me, strengthening our institutions of government is deeply personal. I was born in the United States because my family lost its country to political violence and dictatorship in 1959, when Fidel Castro and his fellow revolutionaries took the island of Cuba by force. Political persecution and executions quickly ensued. Among the countless victims was my grandfather, who was sentenced to 30 years in political prison for his opposition to the dictatorship. After developing Parkinson’s, he was released 12 years into his sentence because the communists seemingly had no interest in caring for sick prisoners. My grandfather lived out the rest of his ruined life in exile, never again being able to set foot in his homeland. Today, almost 63 years later, Cuba continues to repress it people. According to Human Rights Watch, the government suppresses free speech and dissent with tactics including “beatings, public shaming, travel restrictions, short-term detention, fines, online harassment, surveillance, and termination of employment.” A decree was issued in 2019 that has frequently been used to silence or intimidate online journalists. Cuba shows us that freedom is fragile and difficult to recover. Our family knows.