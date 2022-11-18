Biden Has Five Weeks to Replace the Trump-Era Asylum Process With a Better One

Biden should also consider raising the cap again and increasing earmarks that already exist for refugees from the Caribbean and South and Central America, who make up the lion’s share of current asylum-seeker flows. Done right, this can be good for everyone: U.S. authorities aren’t scrambling to process somewhat unpredictable arrival flows, cramming people into the already overburdened immigration court system, and would-be migrants aren’t forced to traverse the dangerous Darién Gap or take unsafe boats out of Haiti. The U.S. already has a security presence throughout the region, in part with the tacit goal of discouraging and controlling migration from abroad. Refocusing efforts and personnel toward refugee processing is perfectly doable. The only real obstacle is politics.

On that note, what definitely shouldn’t happen—but is absolutely in the cards—is a turn toward draconian enforcement of a different type. Let’s remember that Title 42 was simply the latest in a series of increasingly airtight restrictions on asylum engineered by Trump adviser and single-minded anti-immigration zealot Stephen Miller, who was also responsible for policies like metering and the Remain in Mexico program, both of which have separately been the subject of litigation. Biden officials would likely balk at the notion that they will respond to the end of Title 42 with such severe alternate restrictions, but let’s remember that the administration that began with the flashy but largely ceremonial signing of pro-immigration executive orders actively decided to keep Remain in Mexico and Title 42 in place.

Recently, NBC News reported that Biden officials’ fears over a potential influx of migrants on ships from Haiti—propelled by the social and political destabilization of the nation that has only been worsened by America’s decision to expel tens of thousands of Haitians there under Title 42—has them considering a maritime interdiction campaign that would send Haitian asylum-seekers to some third country or, potentially, a migrant detention camp at the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base. This would be a repeat of a 1990s-era policy that is considered a particularly dark chapter in U.S. attitudes toward humanitarian migration. Clearly, all options are on the table.