You Can Thank Progressives For Forcing a Vote on Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers

The House voted Wednesday to force the end of a rail workers’ strike and, thanks to progressive lawmakers, to also give workers needed paid sick leave.

Four out of 12 rail unions—representing the majority of rail workers—have been threatening to strike, after a labor deal brokered by President Joe Biden failed to meet their demands for paid sick leave. Workers currently get zero paid sick days. Biden, who has touted himself as a “pro-labor president,” called for Congress to impose the deal anyway and block the strike, saying it would cause too much economic damage.