Noah Baumbach’s White Noise Is a Disaster Binge

Murray is hoping to find his own sinecure via Elvis studies; “Elvis is my Hitler,” he tells Jack. To help his friend, Jack agrees to a dual lecture, an Elvis/Hitler crossover event to legitimize Murray’s new endeavor. The scene is oddly electrifying: Driver and Cheadle cross-pollinate facts about Hitler and Elvis like an orchestra led by Lydia Tár. It is problematic; it is spellbinding. The students are riveted, as are we—but then, Jack says, so were the Nazis. We are not attracted to spectacle as much as the communal experience of observing a spectacle. “To become a crowd,” Driver’s voice booms, “is to keep out death. To break off from the crowd is to risk death as an individual, to face dying alone.” Very awkward message to project to a crowd of moviegoers, but it is meant to be a provocation. What violences have we committed for no other purpose than to put on a show that we can all attend together? We could ask some 500 migrant workers who built this year’s World Cup stadiums had they not died under the blazing sun.

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle at the all-American supermarket in White Noise COURTESY OF WILSON WEBB/NETFLIX

However, Baumbach is elsewhere too lighthearted when it comes to depicting the herd mentality of the American consumer. One of DeLillo’s working titles for White Noise was The American Book of the Dead. In the novel, death is most neatly symbolized by the American supermarket. We stuff ourselves with food that we claim is life-sustaining but is actually just life-affirming, and then we check out. Baumbach treats the supermarket as an art piece. It is a Technicolor explosion of brand names and tchotchkes; the only thing as bright green as the visors for sale by the cash register are the frozen string beans Babette (Greta Gerwig) buys for dinner. Another director (like David Fincher) might have treated the space cynically or dialed up the dystopia, but Baumbach’s A&P is nostalgia-inducing. Seeing so many familiar brands gave me a sense of satisfaction I did not know what to do with, as if I were experiencing capitalism as a great communal undertaking. Is there not something to be salvaged from the fact that we all want the same things? the film’s label-friendly optimism implies, deliberately or not.



Like the novel, White Noise the film is divided into three parts. The final section is “Dylarama,” in which Jack copes with the potential effects of his exposure to the toxic cloud (he breathed the air while filling his station wagon with gas). The news is grim; he will die—one day. It is a revelation. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Babette has been taking part in a secret study by a shady, perhaps fraudulent lab that claims to have located a part of the brain responsible for the fear of death. Its new drug, Dylar, can turn those receptors off, though there are some grim side effects (half your brain could stop working) and some hilarious ones. As Babette explains to an incredulous Jack, potentially she could lose the ability to “distinguish words from things, so that if someone said ‘speeding bullet,’ I would fall to the floor and take cover.”