Union Buster of the Year: Howard Schultz

Imagine you’re a multibillionaire. You own a private jet worth $65 million and, because you can, a $130 million superyacht with its own beauty salon, beach club, and helicopter pad. Would you have anything to complain about? If you’re Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the answer is apparently a resounding yes. Somehow or another, no amount of wealth is sufficient to keep Schultz from grousing over the fact that the workers he employs—whom the firm affectionately calls “partners”—want a democratic workplace and a small slice of his $113 billion pie.

It’s been nearly a year since the first Starbucks store voted to unionize, setting off a national movement that now extends to over 250 locations across the country. “Starbucks’ mission is improving communities one coffee at a time,” wrote workers at a Buffalo store in a letter to then–Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, shortly after they announced their union election. “Respecting partners’ rights to organize will help us help the company accomplish this mission by improving our lives and raising standards across the industry.” In response, Starbucks stated in a public letter that “we will bargain in good faith with the union that represents partners in the one Buffalo store that voted in favor of union representation.”



But 16 months after that letter was sent and with Howard Schultz back at the helm, to say Starbucks is bargaining in bad faith with its unionized workers is one of the largest understatements of 2022. Shortly after a number of stores in Buffalo were among the very first to form a union, Starbucks permanently closed one and temporarily closed the other, a move that some workers viewed as an intimidation tactic. Starbucks continued to close locations throughout the year, shuttering 16 stores due to “safety concerns”; not coincidentally, some of these were either unionized or were rumored to be in the process of forming a union. According to Starbucks Workers United, Starbucks has fired over 100 union leaders, some of whom were eventually reinstated, but only after a federal judge ordered Starbucks to do so. After months of delays, representatives for Starbucks eventually met with union members at the bargaining table in October to begin negotiations—only to walk out after mere minutes because they disliked that some union members joined over Zoom.

