Kevin de León’s Cynical Self-Reinvention Is Hurting Los Angeles

De León’s spokesman Brown pointed to several tiny home villages that opened in the district as housing created under his term. Tiny homes—prefabricated sheds set up on city-owned sites—are considered to be shelter, but housing policy workers and advocates debate whether these units count as housing or only a temporary measure. Since de León took office, several such sites have opened, including in Highland Park and Eagle Rock.



Since the audio came out, City Council meetings have been met with protesters calling for Cedillo and de León’s resignations. Council leadership has clashed with them; Council President Paul Krekorian has had activists removed and called recesses to interrupt these disruptions. When de León made his first council appearance on December 9, chaos ensued. Councilman Bonin expressed his view that de León’s continued presence was hurting city business. Later that day, at a city-funded toy giveaway in Lincoln Heights, activist Jason Reedy and others confronted de León over the tape and accused him of holding up city business. These proceedings grew violent: Video taken of their confrontation shows de León throwing Reedy around, while another video released by the councilman shows Reedy punching him. It’s not clear who struck first. Both men filed battery reports with the Los Angeles Police Department. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez referred to the incident as “terrorism” against de León.



Disputes between de León and homelessness activist groups predate the release of the scandalous audio recording. The councilman has accused groups in the district of trying to keep people on the street and not take housing at Project Roomkey. These groups have, in turn, roundly quarreled over this contention and have pointed to other instances in which the councilman has failed to offer his support. Steven Chun, an organizer with the Little Tokyo–based J-Town Action & Solidarity, said that C.D. 14 intended to do a sweep in Toriumi Plaza in the neighborhood, which J-Town opposed. They were in contact with one of de León’s staffers and tried to set up a meeting to discuss the matter. “We thought that we would have a meeting, thought we would set a date, and they did the sweep anyway,” he said, referring to the March 2022 clearing of the plaza.

