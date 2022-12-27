Kevin de León’s Cynical Self-Reinvention Is Hurting Los Angeles

De León has been a target of public anger and criticism since October, when an audio recording came out, capturing a long conversation between him, then City Council President Nury Martinez, District 1 Councilman Gil Cedillo, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. While the foursome were there having a secret meeting to discuss the then ongoing redistricting process, they spent part of their conversation disparaging progressive Councilman Mike Bonin and his adopted Black son, District Attorney George Gascon—of whom Martinez said, “He’s with the Blacks”—as well as the Black, Oaxacan, and other groups in the city. Their redistricting discussion sounded more like a division of spoils: The four also discussed how best to use the process to protect political allies by redrawing district lines to favor them, as well as strategically weakening tenants and progressive officeholders.



After the audio came out, Martinez and Herrera both resigned from their posts. Cedillo, like de León, opted to keep out of the public eye as news of the audio flooded local news, but he had already lost his reelection bid earlier in the year to progressive Eunisses Hernandez. His term ended this month. De León is in a much different position: He is not up for reelection until 2024. And despite receiving pressure to resign from other councilmembers, Mayor Karen Bass, Governor Gavin Newsom, and even the Biden administration, he shows no intention of doing so.



But activists and advocates for poor and unhoused Angelenos in de León’s district have been emphasizing that the councilman’s stated purpose for remaining in his seat is insincere at best; they point out that not only has the councilman done little to aid their cause since taking power, de León has been nonresponsive to their approaches since the audio leaked, focusing solely rehabilitating his image.

