George Santos Caught Lying About Voting on Something He Wasn’t in Congress For?

George Santos just had his first day in Washington yesterday. Repeat—yesterday. But as of Wednesday, one day after his first day, Santos’ website claimed he voted “nay” on the House omnibus bill; a vote that took place on December 23, 2022.



It’s not impossible for there to be clerical errors while keeping track of members’ votes. However, that is slightly less likely when the error is published on the particular website of a specific member of Congress. It is unclear why a newly-elected member of Congress would choose to do this. Then again, you could say the same with regards to most of the brazen lies Santos has already told.