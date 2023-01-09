Trump’s Fall From Grace Won’t Be as Satisfying as You Think

Lately, however, it appears Republicans might be edging away from serving as the former president’s supplicants and defenders. A poll released December 14 revealed that Trump’s approval rating is the lowest it’s been for the past seven years. A separate poll showed that 56 percent of Republicans would prefer that Ron DeSantis wins the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, compared to just 33 percent who want Trump. Along the way have come a new series of intimations that Fox News is breaking up with him.

For those who have been intellectually fantasizing about Trump’s political demise since the day he announced his presidential candidacy, the former president’s fall from grace is long overdue. One of the more persistent fascinations in the political story arc of the past eight years has been wondering when the right might finally wake up and realize the orange emperor has no clothes.

But as satisfying as it might be to imagine a Princess Bride–like brute squad carrying Trump away to prison, his decline is not likely to come with a helping of cathartic satisfaction. You should be prepared instead for the cynical and emotionally unsatisfying way this will all end. Political icons of Trump’s stature do not explode into giant fireballs and depart the scene in a showy climax that leaves a breathless audience satisfied that justice has been rendered. Instead, they slowly slip away into irrelevancy as their former backers realize the has-been politician no longer possesses the means to advance their cause and careers. It will be the same with Trump and his erstwhile allies, who will leave the man behind while carrying his worst ideas forward.