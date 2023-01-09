Trump’s Fall From Grace Won’t Be as Satisfying as You Think

While history doesn’t perfectly repeat itself, it offers clues of what how the road ahead shall wend when and if Trump finally comes to ruin. One would do well to recall America’s political landscape in the 1950s—the era to which “Make America Great Again” beckoned—which was dominated by the so-called “Red Scare” ginned up by Wisconsin Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy. While his first few years in Congress were uneventful, McCarthy burst onto the political scene in 1950 when he delivered a speech claiming to have a list of 205 active members of the Communist Party within the State Department. These assertions were, as they say, “alternative facts”: The report identified 285 “security risks.” But it didn’t matter that McCarthy’s tone, tenor, and math, were incorrect. By successfully stirring the pre-existing paranoia pot, he became the most relevant right-winger in the Republican Party.

Much like Trump, McCarthy was not personally popular in his own party but got along with everybody because his fellow right wingers realized it was better to have him on their side. In words that predated Senator Lindsey Graham’s “the party has gone batshit crazy” when the GOP backed Trump, Republicans of 1950 knew that McCarthy was no good, but stood by him out of fear and—because his target was Democrats—convenience.

McCarthy’s anti-communist witch hunts reached a fever pitch in late 1953 when he was head of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and claimed the Truman administration had been “crawling with Commies.” But the following year, McCarthy took things one step too far: He began accusing the Eisenhower administration and the U.S. Army of harbouring Reds as well. The Senator’s moves annoyed the president and put him on the path to losing the support of the public. A Gallup poll taken in January of 1954 showed that only 39 percent of the country held a favorable view of McCarthy and almost 50 percent disliked him.